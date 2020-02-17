Marvel Comics postpones the release of JJ Abrams' Spider-Man number 4

Share it:

Fans of the series Spider-Man written by JJ Abrams and designed by the Italian Sara Pichelli they will have to arm themselves again, because Marvel Comics has communicated that the fourth issue has been postponed for the month of April next.

The series, at the time of the announcement, aroused great interest in fans, curious to read this version of Spider-Man by the famous director. However, having reached the third number, it was temporarily interrupted and the release of the fourth number, originally scheduled for 11 December, then postponed again to 19 February, was definitively postponed again for 8 April. Consequently, the subsequent numbers will also come out late, with the number 5 expected (at the moment) for May 27th.

The story tells of an alternative version of the wall climber in which he has to fight an evil criminal named Cadaverous who, in history, uses revived versions of the Avengers. Also, the troubles don't end here for our Peter Parker because he finds himself having to raise a child alone after his beloved Mary Jane was killed by Cadaverous. We hope that the series will not suffer further references due to the director's commitments.

The month of April promises to be very intense for fans of the House of Ideas. In addition to the fourth issue of Spider-Man, we will also have the arrival of a new event entitled Empyre which sees the Avengers and the Fantastic 4 unite against Skrull and Kree to defend Earth.