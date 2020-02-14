Marvel Comics offers a first look at the new X-Factor costumes

Share it:

The group of X-Factor will return under the spotlight next April, with the first issue signed by the writer Leah Williams and the artist David Baldeon. To dampen the wait, the Marvel Comics showed in advance the new suits of the characters.

We remember it, X-Factors are not a real team of superheroes, but a team of detectives engaged in the search for missing mutants and in maintaining the resurrection protocol present on the island of Krakoa.

David Baldeon, the artist who took care of their graphic restyling, released the following words to ComicBook.com microphones:

"There were many different ideas and concepts that I wanted to include in the designs, one of which paid tribute to Jackson Guice's original designs. I love those big bold X decals that all suits have! While trying to integrate the X motif into the new ones suit, I came up with this little idea: these guys are not so much the superheroes as the investigators looking for missing mutants. "Missing mutants", or "missing X", maybe? From here it took shape, after some sketches, this "empty set", the "non-X" logo that I really like, and that worked wonderfully on the suits, contrasting perfectly with the classic X and its reinterpretation in Dawn of X ".

He then adds:

"So I included it in the plans and suggested to Jordan (D. White), Annalize (Bissa) and Leah (Williams) to use it in the universe, as 'distinctive of this investigative team'." Fortunately for me, the liked the idea … Because I had already drawn the whole team around that logo! "

The first issue of X-Factor will hit the shelves of comics on April 22, 2020.

