 Marvel Comics, no. 1001

A few months ago, as a reason for celebrating the 80th anniversary, Marvel Comics decided to launch a number as promising as special that caught the attention of the media and readers by gathering 80 authors for 80 pages for “Marvel Comics, no. 1000“, Which we reviewed here a few months ago. As we could see, in that fantastic comic we could see small short stories narrated and drawn by renowned authors among which many were really good and, in addition, there was a small thread on the mysterious Mask of Eternity that gave special powers to those who used and promised to be resolved in the next issue. In this issue, we will have another selection of authors telling short stories and we will know a little more about the mystery of the Mask of Eternity.

The history of this month would start with the Masked Punch reflecting on the Mask of Eternity and then giving way to little stories starring various characters from the marvel universe. While some are adventures, interviews or trivial conversations, others become reflections or how the X-Patrol treats a new mutant. After that, the Masked Looter would reflect again, but not before pointing to the name of a character that could mean a clue.

In general, we are facing a comic that try to follow the trail of the previous one, but that fails because there are no stories of great special interest, except for a few that can be funny like the one in Massacre by making a great reference; and that it does not affect much in the Mask of Eternity beyond a couple of pages, which is a complete disappointment when it could have been the perfect “epilogue”. However, after coldly analyzing the number, It is true that the number has positive elements that sometimes give you a smile or endearing moments, but in general terms it feels like a disappointment as a loose number. Perhaps the most ideal would have been to include everything in Marvel Comics, no. 1000 and not divide it, because in this way, this number loses a lot if we compare it with the previous one – although we should not compare-.

On an artistic level, like Marvel Comics, no. 1000 here We have a large number of authors at the level of artists, colorists and inkers. How could it be otherwise, we can not avoid highlighting names such as ACO, Pere Pérez, Humberto Ramos, Mark Bagley, Kim Jacinto and his spectacular way of creating the page, Scott Koblish, Steve Lieber, Nina Vakueba, Derek Charm and many more .

In short, I consider this special number It's totally forgettable if you read the Marvel Comics special, no. 1000, since, unfortunately, here all the potential is lost and even the ambition that was left to glimpse in the previous number.

You can purchase “Marvel Comics, no. 1001 " here.