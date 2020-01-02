 Marvel Comics, no. 1000

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

When we have a project in hand, many times we do not think about the time that elapses between means and, when we want to realize, that small project has already become one as big and bigger as the person who started it. Therefore, turning 80 as an editorial is not an easy task -Yes, in his past there were changes of name-, but staying in such a changing market where the tastes of young people and adults are altered and the values ​​are becoming more ferrous, no doubt, it is to pay tribute to them. Therefore, at this point, Marvel has not wanted to miss the opportunity to pay tribute to the trajectory of its comics since 1939 -one page per year-, though, in between inserts a very intriguing little story.

Paying homage is never easy and less when we enter a trajectory that has been so great – 80 years! -, and many times we can think about the best way to do it, if with a commemorative story outside the canon (or inside), invite a famous cartoonist to do a great job, like Alex Ross … but no, Marvel had a better idea with which the tribute would be pure and would do justice to both screenwriters and cartoonists. With great ambition, Marvel decided to have 80 creative teams including scriptwriters, cartoonists, colorists and inkers that they had gone through the publishing house and that, in one way or another, they had marked the publisher, the comic book world or the readers, so they would give pages to each one, although Al Ewing would be a screenwriter who would be responsible for carrying a main plot about the Mask of Eternity.

With this in mind and the great work that already falls to such a titanic task, we enter a totally different comic than we can find in any bookshelf, because each page is scripted and drawn by different people who have a different style. For the most novel in reading the comics, it may collide at first, but we recommend taking into account that all these styles have gone through the years and you have to learn to enjoy each one and the effort involved.

In general, we can say that The comic itself is a beauty even with so much disparity, as many of the artists draw panels that are to remember and even to frame, while others simply seek to get a small smile from time to time, which never hurts after reading comics in which sometimes the drama surpasses the characters. We will not go into spoilers, but there are several that I, as an analyst and reader, liked quite a lot, both from Massacre, Jessica Jones, Spiderman, and others. However, the main plot that is being told in small pieces is quite interesting and always leaves you wanting to know more about the Mask of Eternity and how that conflict that has been generated will be resolved.

However, and although in the end the little story of the Mask of Eternity is an excuse, Marvel Comics, no. 1000 is a comic made for the visual and choral display of many artists and scriptwriters that make our eyes shine like when we were children and we entered for the first time in a kiosk or in a comic book store when we bought a comic for the first time with that cover so striking that it encouraged us to buy it. Surely the work of artists and / or as Al Ewing, Dan Slott, David Baldeón, Alex Ross, Gail Simone, Chip Zdarsky, Straczynski, Kelly Sue DeConnick, Kelly Thompson, Marco Checchettto, Matia de Iulis, Salvador Larroca and many more does not go unnoticed. And we should not forget about the special page In Memoriam of those artists and screenwriters who left us like Stan Lee, who have an exclusive page dedicated to them.

In short, I think we are facing a narrative and visual commemorative comic that is like a love letter to every Marvel fan for his faithful years of follow-up and support so that Marvel can continue telling different and entertaining stories for everyone.

You can purchase “Marvel Comics, no. 1000 ” here.