Marvel Comics: new series arriving for Hawkeye

January 2, 2020
Maria Rivera
With a trailer, Marvel Comics has launched the new series featuring the famous Avengers archer: Clint Barton "Hawkeye". The series is written by Matthew Rosenberg with drawings by Otto Schmidt. The first issue came out in the US today.

Already in the past Hawkeye had enjoyed personal series that told his adventures when he was not with the Avengers. The first, memorable, series was created by Matt Fraction and the designer David Aja. It was a very particular series (especially as to how the plates were made and their direction) that introduced us into the daily life of the famous Marvel archer. The series has also won several awards in the United States. Subsequently, the character was written by Jeff Lemire (author of Black Hammer, Sweeth Tooth, Descender and others). In this run we investigated the past of the character and the relationship with his brother Barney. In this new series, our hero will come face to face with The Hood, the boss of the New York mala equipped with a hood that gives him magical powers. From the trailer (which you find at the bottom of the news) we find in the series also Spiderman, Winter Soldier and Falco as secondary characters as well as to Kate Bishop.

For this 2020, Marvel Comics has already announced several series. One starring the mutant Cable, while for Iron Man there is a change of protagonist in the new series.

