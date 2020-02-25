Entertainment

Marvel Comics' Joe Quesada's comment on Dan Didio's farewell

February 25, 2020
Maria Rivera
As we reported a few days ago, Dan Didio is no longer co-publisher of DC Comics in a context still to be clarified perfectly. Another comic book writer, Executive Vice President and Creative Director of Marvel Comics, Joe Quesada comments on the news.

Relying on Twitter, Quesada expresses all his displeasure at the abandonment of the long-standing "rival", adding that he has always had great respect for Didio as a person even if they have worked for different (comics) universes. He concludes the post (found at the bottom of the news) wishing him the best for his next career path. The news of Dan Didio's abandonment has left many professionals and fans of the company stunned DC Comics because it comes somewhat unexpected. There had never been any warning that such a sudden farewell could be reached. Dan Didio is responsible for many strong editorial initiatives that have shaken DC Comics as regards sales, such as: Infinite Crisis, DC Rebirth, New 52, ​​Before Watchmen and other events that have contributed to making the publishing house successful. Following his dismissal, Didio released a heartwarming release in which he thanked fans for all the support.

In the meantime, the releases and news for DC COmics certainly do not stop. Coming soon, the Green Lantern: Legacy series and the new miniseries linked to DC Death Metal.

