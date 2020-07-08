Marvel Comics issues this year's Comic-Con appointments

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There Marvel Comics revealed plans for July Comic-Con, which this year will take place exclusively in virtual form. The main events that will see her as protagonist are the following:

Disney + / Marvel's 616: Thursday 23 July, 1:00 PM PT (22:00 in Italy):

"The Marvel 616 panel will explore how the rich legacy of stories, characters and authors exists in the 'world outside our window'. Each documentary, directed by a unique director, delves into the intersections between narration, pop culture and fandom within the Marvel universe. "

Join the discussion on the new Disney + anthology series with directors Gillian Jacobs, Paul Scheer and producers Sarah Amos and Jason Sterman, under the supervision of moderator Angélique Roché. "

Marvel HQ: Thursday 23 July, 16:00 PST (01:00 in Italy)

"This is the perfect place for all our young Marvel fans (and their families)! Discover all that Marvel HQ has to offer about your favorite superheroes – reading a comic book, an epic Lego battle and behind the scenes of the animated series: Marvel's Spider-Man: Maximum Venom. And take a crayon and some paper because we will draw together that evil symbiote in Marvel Draw! "

Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing, Friday 24 July 11:00 AM (20:00 in Italy)

"Take part in the analysis of the latest fantastic news from the House of Ideas, together with the editor C.B. Cebulski and some of Marvel's most prestigious brands! Tom Breevort, Al Ewing and Dan Slott will plunge into the cosmic calamity of Empyre! An army is gathering in the latest X-Men crossover event, X Of Swords – and Jordan White, Tini Howard and Gerry Duggan are looking forward to sharing more details! Nick Lowe, Nick Spencer and Mark Bagley will inaugurate the return of Green Goblin with the presentation of the number 850 of Amazing Spider-Man! Finally, Nick Lowe will join the panel to discuss the return of Werefolf by Night with the creators Taboo and Ben Jackendoff! Don't miss the appointment, True Believers! "

Marvel Comics buys the rights to the Alien and Predator franchises. Marvel Comics introduces Harry Potter characters into its narrative universe.