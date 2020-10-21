Marvel Comics: Iron Fist torna con la miniserie Heart of the Dragon

Yesterday Marvel Comics announced the return of Danny Rand with a miniseries, entitled Heart of the Dragon, which will be written by Larry Hama, a talented screenwriter who has collaborated on the writing of some Wolverine and Spider-Man stories, while the drawings will be entrusted to David Wachter , and the covers to Billy Tan.

These are authors who have already dealt with stories in which martial arts and hand-to-hand combat are an integral part, and that collaboration could mark not only a big comeback of Danny Rand, but also lay the foundations for a new future of the hero.

The House of Ideas presented the project with the following words: “Someone is killing the ancient dragons that power the Cities in the Sky, and only Iron Fist and Deadly Weapons can stop them … if they can quickly find out where they are! Armies of zombies, mystical portals, dragon hearts, all the deadliest fighters in the Marvel universe converge in a single whimsical story, and the fate of the worlds hangs by a thread!

Iron Fist: Heart of the Dragon will debut next January 2021, and at the bottom you can find the cover of the first volume. Recall that the Eternals series has been postponed to 2021, and we leave you to the details on the new Marvel project, Stormbreaker.