Marvel Comics: in the new Hawkeye series a sensational revelation

Released in the United States, the new series of Hawk eye reached the second number it already reveals an important mystery related to the identity of the new Ronin that will displace fans of the adventures of the archer of Marvel Comics

As we reported long ago Marvel Comics had announced the new Hawkeye series and in the first issue we had witnessed the clash between our archer protagonist, Winter Soldier and Falcon against a new Ronin who had managed to knock out the heroes. In the second issue of the series we see Hawkeye still clashing with the men of The Hood, the hooded criminal with demonic powers and we find out that behind Ronin's mask there is the same Clint Barton! How is it possible that there are two Clint Bartons? And why did this new Ronin attack himself and friends? Who do you work for? All questions that will probably be revealed on the next issue of the series, which we hope will arrive in Italy soon.

In addition to these shocking events, we remind you that in April we will have the new event called Empyre which will see our heroes fight to defend the Earth from the arrival of a terrible alliance between the aliens Kree and Skrull, led by the young Hulkling of the Young Avengers, and which promises big changes for the Marvel Universe.