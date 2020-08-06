Marvel Comics: Funko presents a particular Iron-Man Pop

Share it:

Last year, Funko Pop started a collaboration with Entertainment Earth for the production of a new series of collectibles, characterized by a particular wooden finish. Until now only Captain America and Groot had benefited from this figure, now it also adds to the appeal Iron Man.

The model in question is available for pre-order on the Entertainment Earth website priced at $ 14.99, with shipping scheduled for September. Both the figures of Captain America and Groot sold out rather quickly, so if you were strongly interested in buying we recommend you not to hesitate. Alternatively eBay can prove to be a precious, one-figure resource – however – certainly not accessible as per the price list.

Moreover, Funko has announced a new wave of Simpsons Halloween themed Pop. There are ten in all, and you can have a preview of three models in the image at the bottom of the article. It is a particularly fertile period for superhero pops, one of the most recent – born from the Marvel / Box Lunch collaboration – concerned Spider-Man.

