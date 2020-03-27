Marvel Comics Empyre: new allies for Kree and Skrull in the new event

Share it:

The spring event Empyre Marvel Comics is upon us. In this new crossover we will see the alien races of the Kree and the Skrulls trying to conquer the Earth while the Avengers and the Fantastic 4 try to stop them. But there are unsuspected heroes helping the invaders.

Marvel Comics has made available a very explicit promotional poster on the events that we will see next April, when it will be possible to read Empyre in the United States. In fact, in the poster we see siding with the aliens X-Men! We will soon find out what choices the mutants have taken to take this step. In the past few days we had already told you about the involvement of the X-Men in Empyre, but we certainly could not think that we would see them on the side of the enemies. This confirms once again that the direction the series is taking with the writer Jonathan Hickman is to show us new characters, who are now increasingly moving away from humans, perhaps betraying the spirit that animated them and that led them to found the group initially.

Moreover, this change of course is also motivated, after the many episodes in which the humans themselves have betrayed the mutants, perpetrating massacres or other terrible acts. We are therefore very curious to understand what role the disciples of Charles Xavier will play. We leave you with the draft of the main villain in Empyre.