Marvel Comics: Dawn of X welcomes the new spin-off X-Factor

March 24, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The new publishing universe dedicated to X-Men, Dawn of X, is enriched with a new spin-off, X-Factor. The series, written by Leah Williams and designed by David Baldeon, focuses on one of the most disruptive elements of the new course of mutants, the resurrection process.

In this regard, the editor Jordan D. White expressed himself, who commented on X-Factor's presentation trailer:

"One of the most significant changes in the new X-Men it is their inability to die. If one of them dies, it is possible to bring him back to life. It is a team built to investigate mutant deaths and disappearances in order to verify the suitability for what we call the 'resurrection protocol'.

"Northstar, Polaris, Prodigy, Eye-boy, Daken and Prestige – characters from all over the X-Men landscape – are brought together in a very specific mission in the first issue. You will find out the reason. Leah brings so much to this series. He has this fun extravagance in his writing. The characters have a pleasant sense of adventure and madness. At the same time, they have a real inner life. "

READ:  Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045. Final subtitled trailer

The first issue of the publication will be available from April 22nd. Below, you can consult the official synopsis:

"Thanks to I Cinque, resurrection protocols can bring back any fallen mutant. But such a big undertaking is not without its problems and complications … when a mutant dies, X-Factor is there to investigate how and why to keep the rules of reincarnation. The writer Leah Williams (AMAZING MARY JANE, X-TREMISTS) and the artist David Balde n (DOMINO, WEB WARRIORS) bring Northstar, Polaris, Prodigy, Eye-boy, Daken and Prestige into the world of murder and disappearances … "

Marvel Comics will transform Black Widow into White Widow in June. To combat COVID-19, Marvel Comics has released new strategies to keep stores active.

