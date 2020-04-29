Entertainment

Marvel Comics: Dan Slott is preparing to leave the Iron-Man magazine

April 29, 2020
Maria Rivera
The famous screenwriter of Marvel ComicsDan Slott announced his upcoming farewell to the Iron-Man magazine on his Twitter profile last Wednesday. The writer has almost finished writing his latest narrative arc focused on Tony Stark, which will bring the Iron Man 2020 event to a final conclusion.

"This is a summary of my twenty-fifth and final Iron-Man storyline! It has always been in my plans … from the first day I tried to build a great story for Iron Man 2020. It was a journey, embellished by many talents who participated in the realization, together with the best comics editorial team! I can't wait for you to check it out! "

Slott addressed his thanks to the artists who helped him during its publication period, such as Pete Woods, co-writer Christos Cage and Gail Simone, who wrote the Iron Man issues during the War of the Kingdoms.

The writer took over the Iron-Man character making some rather significant changes. Tony Stark, who returned from a coma following the events of Civil War II, realizes he is an artificial intelligence that the real Tony Stark had programmed, in the event that he was knocked out.

In Iron Man 2020, Tony became the leader of a robotic revolution, while his adoptive brother – Arno Srark – took the reins of Iron-Man and became his main antagonist.

The last issue of Iron Man 2020, the sixth, is scheduled for the month of June, however, due to the precarious conditions in which publishing works, there is no certainty of an effective publication.

Marvel Comics artist Valerio Schiti showed an unprecedented Shadowcat design. Captain Marvel has acquired a powerful upgrade in the latest issue of its series.

