 Marvel Comics Compilation: X of Swords crossover announcement, series for Silk …

Marvel Comics has taken advantage of this week, also in full frame of the C2E2, to leave us some important announcements about the future, highlighting above all the announcement of the next big crossover that will affect the mutants, the first since the new era Dawn of X. To this are added announcements of series dedicated to the Arakid Silk, Ultraman or advances of what will come in the coming months.

New Silk series announced at C2E2

The superheroine Silk / Silk returns through the big door starring in her own series as of this July. After her they will meet Maurene Goo, a novelist known for his works for young adults, including “I Believe In A Thing Called Love”, and illustrated by Takeshi Miyazawa, longtime Marvel artist whose previous series include Ms. Marvel or Runaways. The announcement was made during the panel “Artists Extravaganza” at the C2E2 comic convention.

The new series will return Silk to his work under the direction of J. Jonah Jameson, the editor who spent years attacking Spider-Man in the press before becoming his biggest fan. Cindy Moon will not work at the Daily Bugle, but at Jameson's new online site, Threats and Menaces, where you try to navigate modern journalism based on clicks. The trepamuros finds that investigative journalism is a dangerous line of work and Jameson faces serious threats because of his stories. As a result, Silk will write the headlines during the day while protecting his co-workers, as well as the rest of the city, at night. The murders that Silk investigates turn out to be committed by the cat-like demonic creature Kasha who works for a mysterious business woman named Saya, an international business woman who has ties to an important Marvel villain. Saya is closer to Silk of what Cindy knows, and things are about to get extremely dangerous both in Cindy's world and in the world of Silk

Silk, aka Cindy Moon, is a Korean-American hero who was bitten by the same spider that gave Peter Parker its arachnid powers. Although Silk has less brute strength, he is more agile and has an overwhelmingly powerful "spider sense." The character was created by Dan Slott and appeared at the Spider-Verse crossing before getting his own series that lasted from 2015 to 2017. After that, Silk received supporting roles in comics such as Champions Y Agents of Atlas, the latter currently involved in the history of Atlantis Attacks.

Via information | Marvel

Marvel announces the X of Swords mutant crossover

Marvel has announced in full frame of the C2E2 the next great crossover that will reach the X-Men from July entitled “X of Swords” (X of Swords), where the X-Men will find the ten legendary swords that will change everything. History will be the first crossing event in this era of Dawn of X which began in July 2019, taking advantage of the first anniversary of the relaunch. The event will run over fifteen issues and will be written by all authors currently involved in the X-Men franchise.

Marvel mocked an important revelation on Twitter with an image that resembles a sword with a crossguard X and the word "July" in the language alphabet krakoan Spoken by the mutants. Near the end of the panel, the editor revealed the title “X of Swords”, who read it in English as "" ten of swords "" (ten of swords), and described it as a massive story in the tradition of other sagas as Mutant Massacre or Age of Apocalypse.

According to Marvel, “X of Swords” will show how a dozen mutants will receive legendary swords that they will use in a battle for Krakoa's future, the island nation that the world's mutants now call home. Some of the swords will be new to continuity, while others will be familiar to Marvel readers. The publisher has also published a promotional image of the artist Mark Brooks that presents a series of swords of the X-Men, some of which are clearly recognizable (such as the deadly Katana Muramasa of Wolverine) and others more unknown, in particular the saber sword Cyclops laser that seems to channel its powers. Xavier himself wields the Brain sword, manufactured by Magneto in a recent number of X-Force from the remains of the destroyed Xavier Brain helmet after the psychic leader was killed. Notably, the promotional image shows more than ten mutants, suggesting that this is far from being an exact list of the ten swords and the respective ten mutants that will hold them. The ad talks about the event that the Mutant humanity will meet "my mystical destiny", suggesting that history will involve magic a lot.

Tini Howard, current Excalibur writer, was mentioned on the C2E2 panel as the author of much of the overall story.

Threatened by powerful forces of the unknown, ten mutants will rise to defend their home. Arming with legendary swords, both new and familiar, mutant humanity will finally find its mystical destiny. Shocking the entire X-Men franchise and setting the stage for the future of mutant humanity, X of Swords will be a modern epic of the X-Men that both old and new X-Men fans cannot miss.

Via information | Marvel

Spider-Man and Spawn together at last

Todd McFarlane brings together two great heroes whose association has been slow to arrive. There are many fans who have asked for years to be able to see Spider-Man and Spawn together, and finally it will be the cover of this year's Overstreet Price Guide (Overstreet Street Price Guide), the industry standard pricing manual for comic book fans and retailers, that gives us the opportunity. The cover, revealed by McFarlane, shows Spawn resting on a gargoyle looking at the city, while Spider-Man appears hanging from below.

McFarlane left a big mark on the Spider-Man comics because of the redefinition he brought to the appearance of the climber in the 90s, although he said goodbye to the character in 1991, when he already co-founded Image Comics and created Spawn.

Covers and interiors of upcoming comics

In the different panels that Marvel Comics has had in the C2E2 held this weekend, Marvel has advanced some of the upcoming collections that are yet to come, showing covers and interiors of some comics. Highlight:

Empyre event: comics art has been shown: "Captain Marvel # 18", "Captain Marvel # 20", "Lords of Empyre: Emperor Hulkling # 1", "Empyre # 4", "Empyre: Fantastic Four # 0", "Empyre: Stormranger # 2", and “Lords of Empyre: Swordsman”. You can see the displayed arts of Empyre here. Highlight of them that cover of “Captain Marvel # 20”, a number that we don't know about yet, but where it seems we will see Carol, the new Supreme Accuser, with her own team of accusers that would be Spider-Woman, Hazmat and War Machine,

Dawn of X: Marvel has continued to advance everything that is to come for the mutant universe, together with the announced event X of Swords, showing arts of "Cable # 4", "Children of the Atom # 3", "Excalibur # 12", "Giant-Size X-Men: Nightcrawler", "Marauders # 9", "New Mutants # 12", "Wolverine # 4" , "X-Factor # 3", "X-Force # 12" Y “X-Men # 8”.

Virus is the mysterious character of Venom # 26

Among the numerous panels that have taken place this weekend it has been revealed who is the mysterious character we see on the cover of "Venom # 26". Its about new character Virus, who is after the son of Eddie Brock (Dylan Brock) and they say that “he may or may not have a story with Eddie that he may or may not know. He is looking for his heart, and if you read the comic, his heart is called Dylan. ” Before seeing it in this issue, Virus will debut in the Spider-Man / Venom comic Free Comic Book Day.

Cates also hinted at how Maker / Ultimate Reed Richards has been using the Ultimate Venom Symbiote as a way to slip into other dimensional universes.

Regarding the previous number, “Venom # 25”, Cates has said that it is the conclusion of ‘Venom Island’, will close what happened after being infected with the Carnage symbiote, and Cates defines it as the end of his phase 1 with Venom.

# 25 is goodbye to many old stories, and the beginning of many new things.

Jason Aaron sees inevitable a new confrontation between Avengers and X-Men

The Avengers writer, Jason Aaron, is drawing a roadmap of several years for the Avengers, but it seems that the possibility of a new crossing, like the one that occurred in 2012 and in which Aaron himself participated, with the mutants could be in the spotlight.

Talking to Newsarama about his relationship with the X-Men writer Jonathan Hickman, he pointed out that a confrontation between the current Avengers and Krakoa's X-Men is almost inevitable:

Jonathan's plans continue to develop and, as we all know, Jonathan's plans tend to lengthen in terms of years, not just a few numbers, years of history, ”Aaron explains. We have seen such a profound change in terms of the place of the X-Men in the Marvel Universe, I think you have to know that the change will be reflected not only through all the X comics as we have seen, but that It will be reflected in every corner of the Marvel Universe at some time or another.

At the moment it seems early to talk about a “revenge” of the confrontation seen in the comics a few years ago, but it seems that something is already brewing.

Via information | Newsarama

Limited series of five numbers for Ultraman

Marvel Comics announced during the panel “Next Big Thing” afrom the hand of the writersand the artist

Recall that the association of Marvel with Tsuburaya Productions, owner of Ultraman, was announced in November, and it has not taken long to know that it will not be until well into 2020 when the first comic book will come as a result of this collaboration.

Via information | Marvel

Ta-Nehisi Coates will finish his stage with Black Panther in June

Another of the headlines left by the panel “Next Big Thing” of the C2E2 is the confirmation that the current stage of the writer Ta-Nehisi Coates with Black Panther will end this June, with the number 25 of the collection.

Coates began writing the Black Panther comics in 2016, starting a new volume of the series along with artist Brian Stelfreeze. That volume was published for 16 numbers, until the original Black Panther numbering was recovered for a four-number arc. Subsequently, it was relaunched by restarting the numbering in 2018.

Via information | Newsarama