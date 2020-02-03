 Marvel Comics Compilation: Thor's next evolution, Strange Academy trailer, an evil fan of Cappi …

Share it:

New week that ended yesterday and we had our usual compilation pending, because although it has been a quiet week it has left some headlines that concern the world of Marvel cartoons, like that new secondary character that will bring Falcon and the Winter Soldier in head your new stage or continue to know more about this new Thor that we are gradually knowing. Go for it!

Jason Aaron advances his plans for the Marvel universe

Jason Aaron a long stage is being marked with the Avengers comics and after 20 months in front, the series has already become what he calls “the main source and the breeding ground for everything new I want to do in the Marvel Universe "

In his latest newsletter the writer has sent a somewhat cryptic message about what is to come. It does not go into many details, but it has given a slight clue as to what is expected of this new stage

You will see it even more in the next great arc that I have been writing, in which a character appears for whom I have expressed interest on the Internet a few times lately, one in which I had never driven my teeth before, but that I will put into the comic what I hope it is a profound style of action.

It is believed that it may refer to Moon Knight, which will appear precisely in the 33rd issue of this April's series. In June 2019, Aaron tweeted this for the character's fans.

New character in the Falcon & Winter Soldier comics

Marvel has presented this week a new character that will reach the pages of “Falcon & Winter Soldier # 1”, launching in the United States this February 26. We are facing an evil super fan of Captain America called the natural. This "hero" explores a dark side of Capi's legacy that Bucky and Sam will try to correct.

Natural is a super Captain America fan who learned all the bad things about Steve Rogers' legacy and, as a result, has followed a rather dark path, although he certainly doesn't see it that way, ”says Marvel associate editor Alanna Smith. . Bucky and Sam are both an integral part of that legacy, so they are really going to fight with how to deal with this very cheerful and very violent guy who is being seduced by Hydra.

This dark cadet of Captain America is designed to show the "dark features" of the character himself.

He wants to be Captain America, his idol, his hero, but he does it from the wrong side of the barricade, without realizing his mistakes, ”adds artist Federico Vicentini. Bucky and Sam will have to do everything possible to show him what it really means to be Captain America. For his costume I tried to keep some details of the Captain's old one (the boots, for example), but I also added something new, such as the black logo on his chest and the mask, to point out the dark features of his behavior.

Strange Academy official trailer

This March, Skottie Young and artist Humberto Ramos launch “Strange Academy”, a new regular series that seems to drink a lot from the idea of ​​Harry Potter. Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch, Doctor Voodoo, Magik, and other prominent sorcerers gather to teach a new generation of wizards. However, not everything works as well as they would like when a new threat from the Marvel Universe arises from within.

Marvel has released this week a new trailer for “Strange Academy # 1”, which includes a few words from Young and Ramos to advance the series. Nick Lowe, one of Marvel's executive editors, also shares his enthusiasm for the new comic. However, it was Ramos who seems most excited about the presentation of the new characters in the series, including the illegitimate son of the fearsome Dormammu.

The best thing about working at Marvel is that you can give life to the characters you grew up with, those who inspired you – says Ramos. Today we have the opportunity to bring a new set of characters that will hopefully inspire a new generation, and it doesn't hurt when you can do it with a talented friend, right? Magic has changed and is more powerful – and dangerous – than ever, and Doctor Strange is forced to do what he has avoided for decades: he has opened a school for young sorcerers … but as they will soon learn, magic always has a cost .

Marvel advances Thor's next evolution

Marvel promises that Thor will evolve once again to save the Ten Kingdoms and the Multiverse but it is still unclear what the Son of Odin will become. The fifth issue of Thor's new series promises another evolution for the God of Thunder to stop the ominous Black Winter.

This new series of Thor, by writer Donny Cates and with art by Nic Klein, has already provided some significant changes in the status quo Thor's usual, from his new title of King of Asgard to that request for help from an injured Galactus to stop what he calls the Black Winter, a seemingly unstoppable void that destroys the universe.

Despite his new title of King and now Herald of Thunder, it seems that Thor will experience another evolution according to the request of the fifth issue of this April. The cover art shows Thor, in his new Armor of the Thunder Herald, bright blue. He is also standing in front of Asgard's world tree, Yggdrasil, which is burning.

A God. A king. A herald. Every title Thor has used has come with his own powers, his own and terrible responsibilities. But none of them will be enough to stop Black Winter. To save the Ten Kingdoms, the entire Multiverse, Odinson must become … something else.

Spider-Man # 4 and # 5 are delayed four months

The J.J. Abrams Spider-Man series continues to accumulate delays and it seems that the end of the series, the last two numbers, "Spider-Man # 4" Y "Spider-Man # 5". The fourth number, initially requested for December 11, then delayed more than two months until February 19, is now delayed another two months until. The final comic, the fifth, originally requested to be released on January 29, and then on April 15, is now scheduled for May 27.

