 Marvel Comics Compilation: The Union announcement, more of Snapshots, new Spider-Man series …

The novelties of this week are a mixture between the applications already completed for the month of May, offering new details of what will come by then, together with some advances that the editorial of the titles has offered for the month of June, announcements made during the ComicsPRO Annual Meeting held in Portland, Oregon, this week.

The Union, the group of the best heroes in the United Kingdom

In this “uproar” that Empyre will bring to the Marvel Universe, a new group of superheroes will gather that will bring together the best of the United Kingdom, the group called The Union / La Unión. Accompanying the more known Union Jack, we will have Snakes, a hero from Northern Ireland; Kelpie of Scotland, The Choir of Wales and the leader of the Britannia group to complete the unit. R.B. Silva from “Powers of X” He is responsible for giving this new image to the heroes of the United Kingdom.

I really like medieval numbers. With Britania and Kelpie, I wanted them to look like medieval warriors and from there I simplified and modernized them, ”Silva explains in the statement. For Snakes, I thought of the visual for the Executioner. Someone whom the enemy will fear with just one look. And for the Choir, more than a light visual, something that can allow quick movements. On his knife I put 3 dragon heads. I know that on the flag of Wales they have a dragon with only one head but I thought, why not three? ”

40 years ago, Roger Stern and John Byrne introduced a new Union Jack in the pages of Captain America! This is the comic that I've been waiting 40 years to write! Says Grist. New heroes! New Adventures! And a team that is falling apart before it started!

The comic is scheduled to be released in May. Paul Grist will write the series and Andrea Di Vito He will take care of the art.

Spider-Man will star in a new regular series from June

The trepamuros, one of the Marvel Comics badge characters, receives a new regular series starting next June from the hand of Joe Kelly Y Chris Bachalo, which as we know have worked together on numerous occasions, as in “Uncanny X-Men”, or in "Steampunk". “Non-Stop Spider-Man” will combine, as we see on the Marvel website, "the fast-paced action that Spidey is known for with even MORE fast-paced action." At the plot level they have not given many clues about what we will see.

‘Non-Stop Spider-Man’ It is, for me, the best of what Marvel comics can be: relentless action, epic storytelling, fusion art of minds and relevant themes, all based on the heart and soul of one of my favorite characters from All time, Spider-Man, ”Kelly says in the announcement. Chris and I want to raise the adrenaline and shatter your hearts, laughing all the time. Please sign your waivers and gather your security team before the first number comes out. I really can't wait for this. Fasten your seatbelts, Tiger.

Nick Lowe has a superpower. Pick up the phone, call me and say the exact combination of words that make me want to leave everything and dive into the Marvel Universe, ”Kelly recalls about her meeting with Spider-Man and Bachalo. “Last time was Spider-Man, Deadpool, Ed McGuinness. Without thinking twice, yes. This time it was Spiderman, Non-Stop, Chris Bachalo. Again, yes… but ’Non-Stop’? ”

Marvels Snapshots: Avengers and Spider-Man

Next month starts, a bi-monthly series that will consist of eight independent numbers (until June) that will offer unusual insights on some of your favorite Marvel heroes.is responsible for overseeing this miniseries with iconic covers painted by Alex Ross. Behind each issue there will be a creative team to tell a story chosen by Busiek himself. In May it starts with stories focused on the Avengers and Spider-Man.

The first will be a story of the writer's Avengers Barbara Randall Kesel (“Hawk & Dove”, "Ultragirl") and the artist Staz johnson (“New X-Men”, "Robin"). Set during the influential era of the Avengers of David Michelinie, John Byrne and George Perez, "Marvels Snapshot" will represent a romance that could only occur in the Marvel Universe when a rookie cop and an emergency medical technician newly arrived in the city meet in the middle of a devastating battle between the most powerful Heroes on Earth and a giant and runaway robot.

When Kurt first asked me about this project, it took me a minute to realize that he wasn't just talking about this fun concept of Marvels-eye, I was wondering if I wanted to participate! Says Kesel. My favorite stories are the ones that get into the personal lives of people in the vicinity of the Great Action, so a big YES to anything on a Marvels scale, and get back to that sweet though crazy vibration of the Avengers of the 80 was the frosting of the crazy cake. I really enjoyed adding a little piece to the powerful Marvel myth. Kurt began with an image that became the catalyst for two powerless heroes in New York City who would "find themselves handsome" during a crisis. Then, when we start to speculate on what people on the street do when pieces of buildings fall from the sky … where are they going to take refuge in an emergency?

After that, we will have “Marvels Snapshot: Spider-Man”, written and drawn by Howard Chaykin. This action-packed story will be told through the eyes of a petty criminal who tries to make a living on the streets infested with superheroes in New York City, thus showing us how difficult it can be to make a living as a henchman

I was delighted to be called by the fabulous Kurt Busiek to work on the Marvel Snapshots series, ”Chaykin says. Not having worked for Marvel stably in almost eight years, my joy was also framed in surprise.

Crossing of the Mutants with the Empyre event

Marvel continues to announce more tie-ins for its Empyre event, the great story that comes to the Marvel universe this summer, and as the publisher's own description advances, in the pages of "Empyre: X-Men" we will see an interesting confrontation between lThe intergalactic visitors who will come to Earth and undead mutants. It also advances the return of the X-Men to Genosha, which was the first mutant nation. For some reason, the return of the X-Men to Genosha will see them lift what Marvel calls "an army of undead mutants." Sounds like something is going to go wrong with the X-Men resurrection protocols.

We are facing a series four-number spin-off in which all writers who are currently working on one of the X series will participate. The first issue is written by Jonathan Hickman and the writer Tini Howard (Excalibur), plus art by Matteo Buffagni; and the second is the work of Gerry Duggan (Marauders), Benjamin Percy (X-Force, Wolverine) and Leah Williams (X-Factor ”), along with art by Lucas Werneck.

Big changes for Daredevil in May

The month of May will also be important for Daredevil. Not only will he recover his traditional costume, but the writer Chip Zdarsky promises changes that will affect forever to the hero in his comic one-shot 40 pages “Daredevil Annual # 1”.

This is more than a Annual. It is a fairly essential part of the title that needed its own oversized edition to properly tell the story. I hate to get the letter from 'Everything changes', but this particular story radically affects Daredevil and Wilson Fisk, going back decades.

Zdarsky has drawn the cover of the number, with Chris Sprouse programmed to draw the inner story.

And I am incredibly happy that they let me make the cover! Continues Zdarsky. Daredevil is a super fun character to illustrate and kill for doing more of this. Do you hear that, Marvel? I would commit murder.

Apparent return of Tony Stark

Tony Stark is back! But is this the real Tony? How is it possible?! Where did that new armor come from ?! What's going on? We can read in the description of the comic. There is no time to explain, human. Just know this: It's the second round of Stark vs. Stark, while Tony confronts Arno … in space!

The character Tony Stark / Iron Man apparently returns to the comic “Iron Man 2020 # 5” of May 13, as the requests point, although it may not be what it seems.

Tony Stark's brother, Arno, has been practicing Iron Man since December 2019, in the comic "Iron Man # 19", which was discovered that (SPOILER: select the text to see it) Tony Stark has been dead since Civil War II of 2016. At that time it was thought that he had survived, with a version of the I.A. of himself acting temporarily instead. In the arch Ultron Agenda From 2019, it was established that Tony Stark really died in the Civil War II and has been a version of Artificial Intelligence since then (FIN SPOILER).

Luke Skywalker receives a yellow lightsaber

Marvel has given special importance to number 6 of the current Star Wars collection, which as we know was relaunched to start telling events located behind "The Empire Strikes Back". Specifically, they have released the cover of this May issue that R.B. Silva to see him carrying a yellow lightsaber,

Young Luke is currently on the mission of replacing his father's lightsaber, which he lost in Bespin, and along the way to building the green saber he already carries in the "The Return of the Jedi"It seems that he carries this yellow saber.

Adaptation of Skywalker's Ascent in comic format and with more stories

This week Marvel has announced that it will dedicate its own limited series to the conclusion of the Skywalker arc that has brought the recent premiere "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker". From June it will begin “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Adaptation“, Series of five numbers created by Jody Houser ("Star Wars: TIE Fighter") and the artist Will Sliney ("Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren").

We will be facing an adaptation of the film but a completely new story will also be told of which they have not yet told much detail.

As a lifelong Star Wars fan, it was an honor to be asked to be part of the Skywalker saga with Marvel Comics, ”says Houser. We have some fun plans to add scenes and material that were not seen in the movie.

As for the description they offer of the comic is the following:

FROM BEYOND THE EXTERNAL EDGE, AN OLD ENEMY RETURNS! KING and the RESISTANCE undertake a desperate search to stop the threat of the LAST ORDER! Can they succeed where Jedi Master LUKE SKYWALKER failed? And what is the true goal of KYLO REN in partnering with the resurrected PALPATINE?

King Conan will rise to the throne in a new series

The writer Jason Aaron with the artists Mahmud Asrar Y Matt wilson he will return to the Hyboriana era for a new series of King Conan that will arrive in this 2020. Aaron announced this series, of which he has not yet given many details, in his personal blog, along with an image of Asrar and Wilson.

As advanced at the end of the year of the arc of ‘Life and Death of Conan’ in the recently released ‘Conan the Barbarian # 12’, my stay with the Cimmerio is not over yet. Later in 2020, I will meet with the art team of Mahmud Asrar and Matt Wilson to ‘King Conan’. This image of Mahmud and Matt gives you some clues about what you can expect. Other than that, I'll just say that with ‘Life and Death of Conan’ I tried to create an epic saga that would last for years and pay homage to everything I liked most about Robert E. Howard's original stories. And with this new series, I will look again to cover some different ages of Conan's long and sordid life, including a period that has never been fully explored. The stories of Howard and Conan were one of the first great loves of my creative life. And I was delighted to have the opportunity to create my own tales of Conan. I am incredibly proud of how it turned out ‘Life and Death’. But twelve numbers are not enough to quench my hunger for Hiborian adventures. I will see you later this year, oh great King of Aquilonia.

Other holders of May applications

The detail of what will be launched in May by Marvel also leaves us with other outstanding news, such as:

In May no serial number “Black Panther and the Agents of Wakanda” , of which its number eight was launched in April. We assume that it is related to the fact that in May the comic is released “Empyre: The Invasion of Wakanda # 1”, which is a tie-in with the crossover.

, of which its number eight was launched in April. We assume that it is related to the fact that in May the comic is released “Empyre: The Invasion of Wakanda # 1”, which is a tie-in with the crossover. The Serie "Valkyrie: Jane Foster" open a new stage This fifth month of the year because of its number # 11, a new story begins with a new artist: Mattia de Iulis. Valkiria addresses Hel for this new story that also involves Loki.

The complete list of applications can be found on the Newsarama website.

