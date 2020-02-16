 Marvel Comics Compilation: The Marvels announced, several Empyre tie-ins and more

Share it:

Marvel Comics leaves us a fairly moody week about everything that is to come for next May. This week's news stars all series and collections that the publishing house will launch to help expand the Empyre crossover, which due to its scale, will undoubtedly affect all the heroes of the Marvel Universe universe. In other headlines, we finally know what this ambitious collection that Marvel was preparing and finally reveals the new look that X-Factor will look on his return.

The Marvels Announcement

Last week we were commenting on that Marvel Comics breakthrough on their most ambitious series so far. We have not had to wait too long for the publisher to reveal what it is. On Monday Marvel announced the new series “The Marvels”, A new ongoing series of Kurt Busiek ("Marvels", "The Avengers") Y Yildiray Cinar ("Noble Causes" from Image Comics). Described as "the largest, wild and extensive series that has reached the Marvel Universe", the expansive series takes readers "through the Marvel Universe … and beyond", with appearances of Spider-Man, Captain America, Iron Man Thor, the Human Torch and Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four, Storm of the X-Men, Punisher and more, besides presenting two new characters.

Moving on the series, Busiek says that this new epic that can "go anywhere, do anything, (and) use anyone" of the Marvel Universe, basically, "It's a Marvel heroes and history buffet".

I think I started with ‘Anyone. Any place. Anytime'. The idea of ​​The Marvels is to be able to use the entire Marvel Universe, not just the characters, but their entire story. The wide scope of the whole matter. I think I described it to Tom Brevoort as something like a Tom Clancy thriller, in the sense that there would be multiple threads of the story going on, and those threads could come together and separate again, or maybe never found, could having characters involved in a story that do something important but never meet the other characters in the story, which will be very real in the beginning story, at least. It is not a team. It is a concept, or a universe, depending on how you look at it. The Marvels presents the wonders, all the many and varied characters of the Marvel Universe. The heroes, the villains, the oddities, all this. So while Marvels (1994) was about the vision of a normal type of wonders, ‘The Marvels’ It is about the wonders themselves. We focus on super characters and a great adventure.

Despite his stellar cast and overwhelming stories, Busiek explains that he wanted the comic to avoid being “Thriller-thriller-thriller all the time, one of those stories that starts to look like a costume party with an army of heroes doing the same”. Instead, ‘The Marvels’ "Explore the humanity of the characters along with that great adventure".

In the first issue that will have 30 pages and will be launched in May we will be presented with a story full of “superheroes, espionage, betrayal, secrets, lost artifacts, lost geniuses, new alliances, murders, disasters, the CIA, other dimensions, mysterious manipulators ”, Among many other things that we will discover throughout the series.

Busiek has also said that the first issue begins “in Southeast Asia in 1947, shortly after World War II, when problems were brewing there, and we can also see Reed Richards before the launch of FF, Flash Thompson in the army, the classics Thor and Iron Man of the 70s fighting monsters, and more. ”

The Empyre event gives a limited series to Supreme Squad

The recently revitalized Supreme Squad —Which Jason Aaron and Ed McGuinness have brought us in their Avengers stage— will fly solo with a limited two number series that are part of this summer’s event, "Empyre". In fact, the new series of Mark waid will be titled “Empyre: Squadron Supreme ”. This new incarnation of the team called Squadron Supreme of America, is now the first superhero force authorized by the state. The group consists of Hyperion, Power Princess, Dr. Spectrum, Blur and Nighthawk, exercising the latter as team leader. They work together with the United States government liaison, Phil Coulson.

The Supreme Squad of America is located in the center of the battlefield of Washington, DC, caught between two invading forces in a story that gives a modern twist to some of the most familiar tropes of the Silver Age comics, ”says Mark Waid on the miniseries.

For this series, Waid works with Dio Neves, who recently finished working on "Deathstroke" from DC.

The first issue will be launched this May in the United States and this is the description of the first issue:

The invasion has begun! But extraterrestrial invaders soon find resistance in the form of the Supreme Squad of America! While the two forces face each other, only one thing is clear … the struggle for the survival of America has begun!

Thor will cross with Empyre in a new miniseries

Continuing with the extension of the Empyre event, a tie-in with Asgardian Thor has also been announced. Marvel will start publishing the three-number miniseries "Empyre: Thor", written by Ram V (“Justice League Dark”) and with illustrations of Pasqual Ferry ("Thor"). The series finds Thor defending Midgard once more. This time, the fight is personal. Thor's biological mother, the goddess of nature Gaea, has become ill, and has something to do with the return of the Kree and the Skrulls to Earth. Thor must unravel the mystery, charting a new course for the Asgard gods in the process.

I took the opportunity to write Thor's link to the Empyre event, ”says Ram V. It is one of those characters that is the perfect mix of all the things I enjoy. I get to blur the genres of science fiction and fantasy. I can play with the mythologies of the world and take Thor to unexpected places, facing new and exciting threats. All this with the glorious art of Pasqual Ferry, whose work has been nothing short of iconic. I think fans will see thunder and lightning like they have never seen before. And I am delighted that it is related to the great summer event at Marvel. It is brilliant to work in this field, weaving Thor's story with those of the other brilliant creators involved!

Empyre is a space opera of the Marvel Universe written by Al Ewing and Dan Slott and with art by Valerio Schiti. Born from the classic Marvel stories "The Kree-Skrull War," "The Saga of the Celestial Virgin," and the origin of the Young Avengers, the event sees the Avengers and the Fantastic Four face the Kree and the Skrulls, who are now united under a single new emperor. Marvel previously announced an X-Men link to the event.

Empyre invades Wakanda

We keep talking about the Empyre event with the limited series “Empyre: The Invasion Of Wakanda”, which will focus, as we already deduced from its title, on what will be Wakanda's response to this global threat. The series of three numbers will begin in May and comes from the same creative team of “Black Panther: Agents of Wakanda”, From the writer Jim Zub and the edge Lan Medina, with cover of Dustin Weaver For the first number.

The description of the first number is as follows:

The heart of Wakanda, its powerful Vibranium warehouse, is threatened when EMPYRE villains launch their invasion of Earth! The Black Panther Wakanda agents form the front line against the alien invasion, but the enemy's powers are vast and unknown. With ‘Challa fighting alongside the Avengers, General Okoye is in charge, but even with the superhumans at her disposal, she can be overcome.

Avenger returns to the Marvel universe with Empyre

The advance of the third number of the main series of the crossover, which will be launched in May, reveals the return of an avenger who had been lost for some time. The thing is that we don't know what avenger will be. This is the description of the comic “Empyre # 3”, which also links with the aforementioned: Wakanda as a battle scenario.

The action of teamwork comes home! Wakanda is the battlefield, as the Avengers and the FF team up to prevent a threat of Vibranium to life as we know it. A lost Avenger returns to active duty, but will it be enough to change course? And in space, interstellar intrigue threatens the fragile Kree / Skrull alliance … and the repercussions could condemn planet Earth!

On the cover of Jim Cheung we can see the Avengers and the Fantastic Four facing the members of the Kree-Skrull alliance. Mar-Vell seems to be on the cover with a new design.

Captain America

Captain America will be another who will have his special moment in the event, and will also do it in the hands of the Sergeant of First Class of the United States Army Phillip Kennedy Johnson who will be responsible for a mini-series of three numbers with the artist Ariel Olivetti. Empyre: Captain America It is described as a "tremendous honor" by the veteran.

The Capi is the most faithful representation of Army values ​​for which all soldiers strive to live, and now it is my responsibility to do well for all Capi fans, says Kennedy, but especially for veterans and members of the military. active service who want to feel that pride, kinship and camaraderie every time they see Steve Rogers on the page.

In the series, the Freedom Sentinel will lead the US military forces and the "foot civilians" to stop the alien invasion of the Kree / Skrull forces.

In the miniseries ‘Empyre: Captain America’, the Capi faces a global invasion that is simply too big for the Avengers to handle alone, and it is up to him not only to support the United States army, but also to unite the military forces around the world, ”Johnson adds. . Instead of his usual crew of gods, legends and superheroes, we will see him get muddy and bloody next to the common soldiers and civilians who risk losing everything, and who need a leader like Captain America to unite them.

New change for Captain Marvel at Empyre

Empyre promises to turn the Marvel Universe upside down, bringing important transformations to the characters. One of these is Captain Marvel, who will wear a new look and a new role as part of the event. The comic “Captain Marvel # 18” May will bring us the debut of this new change for the Captain, and the advance of the comic literally allows us to appreciate them with our own eyes.

Apparently, Carol becomes a true Supreme Accuser, carrying the Universal Weapon (or Cosmi-Rod) and the very Kree-style suit. This comic tie-in is written by Kelly Thompson with art of Cory Smith and a cover – on the side – of Jorge Molina. The description of the comic is as follows:

In the agony of war, Carol meets a bold new role, and a new weapon, the Universal Weapon. When a Kree soldier bombs a unified city of the Empire, Emperor Hulkling sends his new accuser to bring down the fast and necessary hammer of justice. But what at first seems like a relatively simple directive will eventually challenge Carol on a personal level that she had never imagined.

One-shot dedicated to the rise of Hulkling as new king

The journey of the new king of the Marvel Universe through the stars and the cost of being king for Hulkling is a fundamental piece to explore in the Marvel comics as part of the Empyre event This great event starts with the rise of Hulkling as the King of the Universe Marvel, but there are still details about how the former Young Avenger rose to the throne. A one-shot titled “Lords of Empyre: Emperor Hulkling” He promises to give us all the answers by focusing on the bold new path for Hulkling to become emperor, the new leader of the Kree / Skrull invasion.

This unique comic, with release for April 22, will be written by Zdarsky Chip ("Spider-Man: Life Story") Y Anthony Oliveira (“War of the Realms: War Scrolls # 2”), with art from Manuel Garcia (“Civil War: Black Panther”), together with a cosmic cover by Patrick Gleason (Amazing-Spider-Man).

The one-shot will show readers how a seemingly happy Hulkling will leave Earth. Oliveira described Hulkling's "hero journey" and how the comic will explore the cost of being a king.

Hulkling is one of the coolest characters in modern comics, he is the great descendant of two empires that span two galaxies, and yet, somehow, one of his sweetest, friendliest heroes with his feet on the ground Says Oliveira. This story tries to deepen that sense of restlessness, and his epic and classic hero journey – a romance crossed by the stars! Colossal space battles! A long lost prince! – … with a question about what it could mean, and what it could cost, to be king.

The story is based on a 2015 story of New Avengers where Teddy learned his secret heritage Kree / Skrull as the son of Ryga’a, the War Queen of the Skrulls, and Soh-Larr, the Ultra Kree Warriors. Hulkling's ancestry as the first son of the kree / skrull will give him the role of King of Space. In “Incoming # 1”, we will see how this new position leads him to unite Kree and Skrull, who have long been enemies, under his reign. The comic will add a much-needed context to the reason why Teddy turned away from his fiance Wiccan and Earth and decided to lead the Kree and Skrull against the Avengers.

Empyre Handbook # 1 is delayed three weeks

Closing the Empyre chapter, comment that Marvel has reported that the comic “Empyre Handbook # 1” it has been delayed three weeks, to now have a release date on April 22.

The one-shot It is a continuation of one of the favorite assets of the fans, that official manual of the Marvel Universe, which in this case will offer details of the key characters of the event.

The new design of the X-Factor suits revealed

Marvel has presented this week the new designs of the new incarnation of the X-Factor that will come thanks to “Dawn of X”, courtesy of the writer Leah williams and the cartoonist David Baldeón. In the image we can see, from left to right, Rachel Summers, Daken, Northstar, Aurora, Polaris, Prodigy and Eye Boy.

This also marks the addition of Aurora, the Northstar twin, to the team. She will join when the first arc begins, in part because Northstar will be the new team leader.

I hadn't originally planned for Aurora to be part of the field team, ”says Williams. It was destined to have another role in the line of operations and information around the Boneyards, which is the name of Krakoan headquarters of X-factor. Like Polaris, I need Aurora to have a lot of broadband to do the individual character work with her, so keeping her unattached to explore her growth without Northstar's eclipse being my goal. But then I saw David's design for his X-Factor uniform and changed my mind.

As for the designs themselves, Baldeon brought out the long history of Factor X using matching suits, dating back to his first appearances when the alignment consisted of the original five X-Men.

There were many different ideas and concepts that I wanted to include in the designs, one of them paying homage to Jackson Guice's original designs. I love! Says Baldeon. While trying to integrate motif X into the new suits, I came up with this little idea: these guys are not so much superheroes as researchers looking for missing mutants. Mutants missing or X missing, maybe? That took the form, after some sketches, of this 'empty set', 'non-X' logo that I really like, that worked like an attractive in the costumes, and that went very well as a contrast with the classic X and his reinterpretation of ‘Dawn of X’.

“X-Factor # 1” It will launch on April 22 in the United States, plunging into the world of murders and missing persons to maintain the rules of the resurrection.

Cable and Deadpool face

Old rivals and friends Cable and Deadpool will meet for the first time … again … in the comic “Cable # 3” next May by Gerry Duggan and Phil Noto. This moment comes thanks to the new and younger version of Cable, which as we know returned back in time and killed his old self, taking his place in the present.