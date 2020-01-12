General News

 Marvel Comics Compilation: Outlawed prohibits young superheroes

January 12, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
5 Min Read
Share it:


Marvel Comics Compilation: Outlawed prohibits young superheroes

Marvel Comics leaves us this week the prominent announcement of the event "Outlawed". In March there will be a one-shot that opens a new stage in the universe of the cartoons that will directly affect the activities of all minor superheroes, resulting in new series starring some of these groups of young heroes.

Young superheroes are banned in Outlawed

The young Marvel superheroes in one-shot Outlawed promotional art, by Tony Daniel

Young Marvel heroes face a new threat: they are banned! The one-shot "Outlawed" which arrives on March 18 from Eve L. Ewing and Kim Jacinto, places Marvel's superheroes, specifically those under 21, in a delicate situation: they are now prohibited from exercising as heroes. This directly clashes with your responsibility to continue helping others.

The impact of "The Law of Kamala" will give rise to new series from April in which different young people will face a new reality: Champions, New Warrior, and surprisingly, Power Pack.

Champions # 1


Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel, Miles Morales / Spider-Man, and Sam Alexander / Nova on the cover of Champions (April 2020) # 1, art by Toni Infante "width =" 205 "height =" 310 Champions alternative cover (April 2020) # 1, art by Simone Di Meo "width =" 208 "height =" 311 Promotional image of Champions # 1 (April 2020) "width =" 208 "height =" 310
This series will bring together Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel, Miles Morales / Spider-Man, Y Sam Alexander / Nova, in a trio in their attempt to fight for everything they defended when creating the Champions group. Eve L. Ewing ("Ironheart", "Outlawed") Y Simone Di Meo (“Immmortal Hulk: The best defense”, “Venom: Arts of Evil”) They handle this series. This is the description of the first issue in addition to accompanying the covers

CHAMPIONS RETURN IN DIFFICULT TIMES! A law is passed that goes against everything that Ms. Marvel, Nova and Spider-Man founded the Champions … But the world still needs heroes, even if the world doesn't want them right now. After Ms. Marvel makes an unexpected and emotional announcement that her team will not sink without a fight, a group of teenage guards gather to plan their next move. But the work group of C.R.A.D.L.E. The track follows and there is a spy among them … Eve L. Ewing (IRONHEART, OUTLAWED) and Simone Di Meo (IMMORTAL HULK: THE BEST DEFENSE and VENOM: ACTS OF EVIL) come together for a new and dramatic era of champions that will define to Marvel's teenage heroes for years to come.

New Warriors # 1


Cover image of New Warriors # 1 (April 2020), art by R.B. Silva Alternative cover image of New Warriors # 1 (April 2020), art by Luciano Vecchio
The New Warriors are also affected by this new law, thus bringing their relaunch. The limited series of five numbers will bring together Thrasher, Firestar, Rage, Speedball, Namorita and Silhouette to, according to how little Marvel has advanced, "guide a whole new generation of heroes … like it or not." The writer Daniel Kibblesmith ("Loki", “War of the Realms: Omega”) will handle this series with art from Luciano Vecchio ("Ironheart"). Kibblesmith and Vecchio promise to take new turns with those who will take this team to the 2020s without losing the core of its origins in the 1990s.

The team will mix original members of the 90s with some new faces, specifically five additions of which the only thing we have at the moment are their appearance thanks to the impressive covers of Silva and Vecchio.

READ:   Tom Hiddleston announces that Loki preproduction has begun

Power Pack # 1


Cover image of Power Pack # 1 (April 2020), art by Ryan Stegman "width =" 207 "height =" 310Cover image of Power Pack # 1 (April 2020), art by Ryan Stegman "width =" 205 "height =" 310 Cover image of Power Pack # 1 (April 2020), art by Ryan Stegman "width =" 205 "height =" 310
This event "Outlawed" which prohibits teenage vigilantes finally leaves us with the pleasant surprise that the youth group Power Pack will have its own miniseries of comics, curiously now that a possible project for the Disney + platform is playing with more force. In April, this five-series miniseries written by Ryan North (Squirrel Girl) and with art by Nico Leon starts. This is the description of the first number:

Power Pack is back! Katie, Julie, Jack and Alex Power have been superheroes since they learned to tie their shoes. They haven't fought side by side like a family for years, but a special occasion, and an old grudge, is about to rejoin the gang. There is only a small setback: a new law that restricts underage superheroes! But surely, if the fate of the entire city of New York is at stake, will the factual powers make an exception? Cross your fingers while the Power brothers fight for their right to save the world!

Although some members of the Power Pack, such as Alex and Julie, have had appearances in other comics such as Runaways and Future Foundation, this miniseries will be the first time in years that the entire Power family has gathered.

Via information | Marvel (1) (2) | ScreenRant | Syfy | Comic book

Captain America: The End # 1 postponed three weeks

Captain America: The End # 1Marvel has announced these days that the comic "Captain America: The End # 1" has been delayed three weeks. The reasons for the delay have not been revealed, although Erik Larsen, responsible for writing and drawing the number, confirmed on January 6 that he had already finished his work with the comic.

Remember that this is the one-shot series "The End" dedicated to Captain America (other numbers are addressed to Venom, Deadpool, Spider-Man …). In these numbers, the publisher tells the definitive story of each of these heroes, outside their continuity.

Steve Rogers fights for survival in a post-apocalyptic wasteland populated by hordes of Red Skulls! Legendary writer and artist Erik Larsen (Spider-Man, Wlverine, Nova) returns to Marvel for a final large story about the American hero Simon & Kirby

Via information | Newsarama



Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.