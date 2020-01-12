 Marvel Comics Compilation: Outlawed prohibits young superheroes

Share it:

Marvel Comics leaves us this week the prominent announcement of the event "Outlawed". In March there will be a one-shot that opens a new stage in the universe of the cartoons that will directly affect the activities of all minor superheroes, resulting in new series starring some of these groups of young heroes.

Young superheroes are banned in Outlawed

Young Marvel heroes face a new threat: they are banned! The one-shot "Outlawed" which arrives on March 18 from Eve L. Ewing and Kim Jacinto, places Marvel's superheroes, specifically those under 21, in a delicate situation: they are now prohibited from exercising as heroes. This directly clashes with your responsibility to continue helping others.

The impact of "The Law of Kamala" will give rise to new series from April in which different young people will face a new reality: Champions, New Warrior, and surprisingly, Power Pack.

Champions # 1







CHAMPIONS RETURN IN DIFFICULT TIMES! A law is passed that goes against everything that Ms. Marvel, Nova and Spider-Man founded the Champions … But the world still needs heroes, even if the world doesn't want them right now. After Ms. Marvel makes an unexpected and emotional announcement that her team will not sink without a fight, a group of teenage guards gather to plan their next move. But the work group of C.R.A.D.L.E. The track follows and there is a spy among them … Eve L. Ewing (IRONHEART, OUTLAWED) and Simone Di Meo (IMMORTAL HULK: THE BEST DEFENSE and VENOM: ACTS OF EVIL) come together for a new and dramatic era of champions that will define to Marvel's teenage heroes for years to come.

New Warriors # 1

This series will bring together Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel, Miles Morales / Spider-Man, Y Sam Alexander / Nova, in a trio in their attempt to fight for everything they defended when creating the Champions group.("Ironheart", "Outlawed") Y(“Immmortal Hulk: The best defense”, “Venom: Arts of Evil”) They handle this series. This is the description of the first issue in addition to accompanying the covers







The New Warriors are also affected by this new law, thus bringing their relaunch. The limited series of five numbers will bring together Thrasher, Firestar, Rage, Speedball, Namorita and Silhouette to, according to how little Marvel has advanced, "guide a whole new generation of heroes … like it or not." The writer("Loki", “War of the Realms: Omega”) will handle this series with art from("Ironheart"). Kibblesmith and Vecchio promise to take new turns with those who will take this team to the 2020s without losing the core of its origins in the 1990s.

The team will mix original members of the 90s with some new faces, specifically five additions of which the only thing we have at the moment are their appearance thanks to the impressive covers of Silva and Vecchio.

Power Pack # 1







Power Pack is back! Katie, Julie, Jack and Alex Power have been superheroes since they learned to tie their shoes. They haven't fought side by side like a family for years, but a special occasion, and an old grudge, is about to rejoin the gang. There is only a small setback: a new law that restricts underage superheroes! But surely, if the fate of the entire city of New York is at stake, will the factual powers make an exception? Cross your fingers while the Power brothers fight for their right to save the world!

This event "Outlawed" which prohibits teenage vigilantes finally leaves us with the pleasant surprise thatof comics, curiously now that a possible project for the Disney + platform is playing with more force. In April, this five-series miniseries written by Ryan North (Squirrel Girl) and with art by Nico Leon starts. This is the description of the first number:

Although some members of the Power Pack, such as Alex and Julie, have had appearances in other comics such as Runaways and Future Foundation, this miniseries will be the first time in years that the entire Power family has gathered.

Captain America: The End # 1 postponed three weeks

Marvel has announced these days that the comic "Captain America: The End # 1" has been delayed three weeks. The reasons for the delay have not been revealed, although Erik Larsen, responsible for writing and drawing the number, confirmed on January 6 that he had already finished his work with the comic.

Remember that this is the one-shot series "The End" dedicated to Captain America (other numbers are addressed to Venom, Deadpool, Spider-Man …). In these numbers, the publisher tells the definitive story of each of these heroes, outside their continuity.

Steve Rogers fights for survival in a post-apocalyptic wasteland populated by hordes of Red Skulls! Legendary writer and artist Erik Larsen (Spider-Man, Wlverine, Nova) returns to Marvel for a final large story about the American hero Simon & Kirby

Finished the script on Captain America: The End and did balloon placement for all of the copy. I sent it in at 4:00 this morning. I am officially done. Yippee! pic.twitter.com/mL1Ktgk4ld – Erik Larsen (@ErikJLarsen) January 6, 2020

