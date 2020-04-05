General News

 Marvel Comics compilation: one-third of May and June releases frozen

April 5, 2020
Maria Rivera
6 Min Read
Compilation of Marvel Comics: a third of the May and June comics are paralyzed

Since the pandemic hit, there has been little news in the world of Marvel Comics, but finally this week, some of the first decisions in history have begun to materialize

Marvel halts work on a third of May and June releases

Cropped cover image for the Empyre: Captain America # 1 comic (May 2020)

The impact of the Coronavirus has also been noted at the editorial level, and that is that Marvel Entertainment has immediately stopped the works – and launches – of a third of its May and June numbers, as confirmed by a company spokesperson to Newsarama. The Marvel representative said that 15-20% of their requested titles would be affected, as some of the May and June releases are bimonthly.

The decision to pause the work of the affected titles, according to the spokesperson, is "to help distribute the amount of editorial product in the coming weeks and months."

Asked when they plan to resume publishing the numbers unaffected by the break, the Marvel spokesman said, "As soon as more information becomes available, we will outline our long-term plans."

Marvel communicated this decision to the artists involved on Friday, and the company's spokesperson assured Newsarama that "the entire creative team will be paid for their work to date."

The publisher has already informed the retail stores that they were working with Diamond Comic Distributors on a long-term plan to see what to do with the releases, as all shipments of new comics have been canceled so far until further notice. In addition, this April 1, no comic has been released digitally.

Via information | Newsarama (1) (2)

Alternative design for Wolverine and Dark Phoenix

These days, the publisher of Marvel Comics, Tom Brevoort, has shared some alternative designs for some of the mutants. So, for example, he surprised us with a version of Wolverine without a mask created by the legendary John Byrne, who wears a very different look than the usual we have seen the mutant of the claws.

Before Dave Cockrum had Wolverine take off his mask in Uncanny X-Men # 98 (1976) John Byrne had made and released this design for what was seen down there. What could have been.

Along these lines, Brevoort has also shared some unused designs that Dave Cockrum made at the time for the transformation of Jean Gray into Dark Phoenix, the well-known saga that started in the pages of "X-Men # 129". He explains that the clothes were going to be white, but given the quality of the paper the comics were printed on at the time, there were concerns that it would not fit.

Rick Remender recalls rejected proposal

Finally, we go to the writer Rick Remender, who a few weeks ago, was also looking back on previous proposals and works, highlighting stories that had never seen the light before and never materialized.

So for example you have shared an extract from a 2009 proposal for a Spider-Man story who would have presented a group of irradiated insect-powered villains by the same experiment that gave Peter Parker his powers. The villains Red Ant, Toxic Beetle, Parasite Worm and Black Wasp were introduced in this story, who as we say would have been the subjects of an experiment that purposely granted them the abilities of each of the respective insects that give them the nickname. After the experiment they would have been locked up. Upon finding them, Spider-Man releases them, thus causing trouble in the city.

The writer has also revealed that about six years ago it was planned to take over the main series of the X-MenBut everything changed at the last minute, with the decision to refuse to do that forced story by Marvel that would have been Inhumans vs. X Men.

I just found my complete 2-year X-bible plans from when I was going to take over the X comics. I haven't opened it since I quit in 2014. I was very focused on Fantomex, Jean, and Professor X. The great Bad was Mastermind. I just couldn't force myself to do the mandatory story of the Inhumans. c’est la vie.

Other of those projects that were about to be done was a series of Namor. According to Remender, the story would basically be Frank Miller's “Born Again”, but under the sea. In that same tweet, he also references stories for Silver Surfer, Iron Fist, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Ka-Zar.

Closing this view to the past, we cannot ignore the almost revival that takes place in 2011 of the history of the 90s Hearts of Darkness, that we remember showed Wolverine, Ghost Rider and Punisher facing Mephisto's son, Black Heart. In this new proposal, Doctor Strange, Clea and Voodoo Brother rule an alternative dimension where magic and the supernatural have taken control. To start the story, Captain America, who is also Ghost Rider, is killed. Meanwhile, Franken-Castle, the undead version of Frank Castle from Remender's Punisher series, becomes the new Ghost Rider. The story also features Vampire Wolverine against Captain America.

Finally, and in light of some comments that were starting to emerge from fans, Remender has said that none of these stories are things that interest him anymore.

The things I am posting that were rejected are not things that we are interested in doing. Please do not harass publishers.

