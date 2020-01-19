 Marvel Comics Compilation: new details of the Empyre event, Children of the Atom announcement, and more

Share it:

Week of Marvel Comics ads following the news for the month of April. A week in which the main course has been the “EMPYRE” event, the great Marvel Comics event for this 2020 that arrives this spring. New details but especially the announcements of new series related to this galactic battle. Next to this, new mutant collections,

Empyre ties-in revealed

We advanced before "Empyre" has been the great news of the week, and it is not for less. We are facing the next intergalactic conflict that will reach the Marvel universe. We already learned that the Skrulls and the Kree had forged an alliance to go to Earth and this week the publisher has revealed more surprises that will come from the first – in the United States – with this event, and all the comics (tie-ins) and mini-arches to be launched.

When “EMPYRE # 1” Arrive in stores in April, we will be what from Marvel called "the culmination of decades of Marvel stories in an epic science fiction tapestry that will delight both comic book fans and newcomers" or what they describe as "A millenary conflict in the making". Before the event starts as such with its first number, we can enjoy two previous one-shots that will be essential: “Empyre # 0: Avengers” Y “Empyre # 0: Fantastic Four”.

This pair of stories will be written by the architects of EMPYRE, Al Ewing and Dan Slott with art by Pepe Larraz and R.B. Silva They will also have connected covers as we can see in the higher art, with the curiosity that we see Hulking, who is behind this galactic battle, next to the Avengers.

EMPYRE begins with an explosion – the Avengers and the Fantastic Four face a two-sided threat, with two different strategies, and these # 0 numbers will allow readers to see how they got there, ”Ewing explains. While the Avengers meet with old friends, and the Fantastic Four meet some new ones, both teams face some difficult choices and proof of their character as a team. It is the best way to get into the head of the Avengers and the Fantastic Four before the main action begins.

In the number dedicated to the Avengers, “the old allies have returned and the Avengers are called to the new Green Zone of the Moon to help face a terrible enemy,” while the Fantastic Four comic, these “will witness of the final conflict of the Kree / Skrull War and they will meet an Elder of the Universe long hidden … the mysterious Profiteer!". This means the arrival of a new Elder (or Primal) to the Marvel universe.

Empyre: Avengers # 1

Written by Jim Zub with art by Carlos Magno (more cover of Steve McNiven), this comic will show us how, with the threat of the stars that now arrives on Earth, Captain America sends a warning to the heroes to face this evil approaching, but in the distant Wild Land of Antarctica, Ka-Zar and the Wakanda Agents have located an enemy offensive that could change the course of the conflict. Jim Zub sums up perfectly what these comics consist of:

Empyre is an intergalactic threat that aims at the Earth, fighting our heroes on multiple fronts, putting them on the defensive while the world hangs on a thread. ‘Empyre: Avengers’ It shows three important conflicts with an eclectic group of Avengers, some of which we have not seen as part of the most powerful Heroes on Earth in a long time. Some of these Avengers are the ones I've written in the past (in ‘Uncanny Avengers’ or ‘Avengers: No Surrender’) while others are characters that I have been wanting to write for years. “I don't want to reveal too much, but I can also say that the Wild Land is one of the main places for this tie-in and that brings Ka-Zar and Shanna the Devil to the fore as well. Jungle action, heroic meetings and big surprises. That's what it's about ‘Empyre: Avengers’.

Other crosses (tie-ins)

Although Empyre focuses primarily on the Avengers and the Fantastic Four, other heroes will also be involved in the event. These are some releases also in April that will link to the intergalactic event:

The comic “X-Men # 10” April, written by Jonathan Hickman with art by Leinil Francis Yu, will show how the current history of mutants in Krakoa relates to the event. Yu's cover for the number suggests that Sway and Petra, two members of the second secret X-Men team revealed in "X-Men: Deadly Genesis", will be resurrected and reunited with Vulcan, another member of the secret team and the Cyclops and Havok's third lost brother, Summers. The description offered in this comic advances that “The Summers family has cultivated a Krakoan home on the moon. Now some new neighbors have moved ”. Fans following the X-Men will remember that the first edition revealed the Summer House in the Blue Moon Area. Given Empyre's connections with the war between the Kree and the Skrulls, they are either members of the Kree, the Skrulls or both who are moving in Krakoan territory.

April, written by Jonathan Hickman with art by Leinil Francis Yu, will show how the current history of mutants in Krakoa relates to the event. Yu's cover for the number suggests that Sway and Petra, two members of the second secret X-Men team revealed in "X-Men: Deadly Genesis", will be resurrected and reunited with Vulcan, another member of the secret team and the Cyclops and Havok's third lost brother, Summers. The description offered in this comic advances that “The Summers family has cultivated a Krakoan home on the moon. Now some new neighbors have moved ”. Fans following the X-Men will remember that the first edition revealed the Summer House in the Blue Moon Area. Given Empyre's connections with the war between the Kree and the Skrulls, they are either members of the Kree, the Skrulls or both who are moving in Krakoan territory. “Fantastic Four # 21” , by Dan Slott and Sean Izaakse with cover of Nick Bradshaw. In this comic, Spider-Man and Wolverine will join Franklin and Valeria Richards while Reed, Sue, Ben and Johnny go to outer space.

, by Dan Slott and Sean Izaakse with cover of Nick Bradshaw. In this comic, Spider-Man and Wolverine will join Franklin and Valeria Richards while Reed, Sue, Ben and Johnny go to outer space. “Empyre: Spider-Man # 1” : The first of three numbers written by Taran Killam, with art by Diego Orlotegui and covers by Humberto Ramos and Edgar Delgado.

: The first of three numbers written by Taran Killam, with art by Diego Orlotegui and covers by Humberto Ramos and Edgar Delgado. “Lords of Empyre: Emperor Hulking # 1”: One-shot written by Chip Zdarsky and Anthony Oliveira with art by Manuel García and focuses on how and why Hulkling decided to leave Earth and turn the page on his relationship with Wiccan.

The son of Kree hero Mar-Vell and Princess Skrull Anelle, Dorrek VIII – known on Earth as "Teddy" – has spent years evading the claws of both bloodthirsty empires. But now fate has reached him. The worlds Kree and Skrull are aligned, and only a man born of both can lead them. But what has led Hulkling to leave Earth and the Avengers he has fought with? And what will happen to his fiance, the hero Wiccan?







Promotional images of the event

In addition to all these announcements, this week a series of promotional images of the event have been launched, where we have:

To the great villain of the event, Jeff Dekal , the middle Kree half Skrull also known as Hulking is presented, which we see with his parents, Captain Mar-Vell and Princess Skrull Aneke. Recall that Hulking has assumed the name of Dorrek VIII (in honor of his grandfather Dorrek VII), and leads a unified force of Kree and Skrull.

, the middle Kree half Skrull also known as Hulking is presented, which we see with his parents, Captain Mar-Vell and Princess Skrull Aneke. Recall that Hulking has assumed the name of Dorrek VIII (in honor of his grandfather Dorrek VII), and leads a unified force of Kree and Skrull. Other art seems to advance us a Heavenly Union .

. Phil Noto leaves us a scene that reminds us of the era of the Kree-Skrull War , presumably showing Bel-Dann Kree and Skrull Raksor before they joined as sleeping agents on Earth – both ( SPOILER : select the text to see it) they died ( FIN SPOILER ) in the one-shot "Incoming!" which serves as a prelude to the event.

, presumably showing Bel-Dann Kree and Skrull Raksor before they joined as sleeping agents on Earth – both ( : select the text to see it) ( ) in the one-shot "Incoming!" which serves as a prelude to the event. Finally we have an InHyuk art that reminds us of a classic avengers lineup.







Cover of Empyre # 1 by Jim Cheung

INCOMING # 1 sowed the seeds for the event that will change the Earth in 2020, EMPYRE! In this spectacular one-shot, the readers witnessed the union of the Kree and the Skrulls under a new emperor and the launch towards Earth. With a massive war fleet approaching, the Avengers and the Fantastic Four come together, but will their combined strength be enough to save the day? Rooted in stories that span 80 years of Marvel history, the massive construction of this story will only be rivaled by the enormous impact it has on the future of the Marvel Universe!

Via information | Marvel (1) (2) | AV Club | CBR

New Wolverine series from Iron Man 2020

Marvel comics has announced "IWolverine", a series that emerges from the newly launched event "Iron Man 2020". The title was first mentioned in a checklist within the “Iron Man 2020 # 1” released this week in the United States. Although the plot details have not been released, the title of the series suggests that it will focus on a version of Wolverine, possibly one with links to the current Iron Man 2020 AI saga. There is no release date for iWolverine on the checklist, although its location seems to indicate that it will arrive in April.

Great plans to come for mutants

The plans to make a new mutant event from Dawn of X are announced, although without much detail, what Hickman is doing in his individual series. X-Men editor Jordan D. White says they have big plans for December.

We've announced a couple of new comics, and we have a few more to announce yet. We have a great X-Men crossover we are working on and with which I am very excited. In fact, we have some plans for next December that are very fun, if they come together in the way we want them to.

White did not reveal more details about the planned crossover, nor about the subsequent December event. White previously mentioned the possibility of a “Dawn of X” crossing of lines after the launch of last year's X-Men # 1. Current titles on the line include X-Men, Excalibur, Marauders, X-Force and New Mutants. The "Dawn of X" titles announced for release in the coming months are Wolverine, Fantastic Four / X-Men, Hellions, Cable, X-Factor, X-Corp, a Moira McTaggert title, and X-Cellent, though Not all have been requested.

Via information | Marvel

Children of the Atom, a new mutant series

Precisely, as part of those comics that were yet to be announced, the publisher has revealed “Children of the Atom”, a new series of undetermined X-Men that will start in April. At the moment the announcement comes with an image that advances an alignment formed by Cyclops, Angel, Marvel girl, Gambit Y Nightcrawler.

It is not clear yet at what time these comics will be located. We know that after the series will be Vita Ayala and the artist Bernard Chang, and for now Marvel has only said that in it we will have “a new team of superheroes that will turn the world of X-Men upside down”







X-Factor relaunch in April

Likewise, this April will bring us from the hands of Leah Williams and David Baldeón the X-Factor relaunch in a new series to show us a group responsible for investigating mutant deaths.

Via information | Marvel

Immortal Hulk: The Threshing Place

Another of this April's surprises is a new one-shot spin-off of "Immortal Hulk" from the writer Jeff Lemire and Mike del Mundo. The two creators are working on a new series entitled “Immortal Hulk: The Threshing Place”. where a monster radiated by gamma rays is loose … but it is not Hulk. This is the description of this comic:

There is a monster that is breaking out in the heart of America, and it is not Hulk. When a young woman disappears on a Kansas farm, Bruce Banner is bitten by the bug, which tells him that gamma is loose. But this town does not like strangers, especially the big, green and violent. Can Hulk save a child before it's too late, or is he about to take the blame for another massacre?

Punisher vs. Barracuda Miniseries







appropriate itulate "Punisher v. Barracuda", this limited series of five numbers will face the core of Marvel Universe Punisher with a major version of Barracuda, a key nemesis of the Punisher MAX series.

This book has been in the kitchen for a while and I can't wait for people to see what Declan and I have been doing, ”says Brisson. We are bringing one of Punisher's most evil enemies to the Marvel Universe proper for the first time. Barracuda has escaped from prison and Frank is trying to hunt him in sunny Miami, a fun change from the sandy streets of New York City. This is probably one of the most intense comics I've written in my time on Marvel and I couldn't be happier to work on this with Declan. He and I have been talking about doing something like this together for almost a decade and the wait was worth it.

There's a very short list of writers in Marvel that I really wanted to work with and Ed was on that list, ”adds Shalvey. I have been his fan for many years, particularly of his work in the field of crime and he always hoped we would have a chance one day. The fact that that is happening in Marvel, with Punisher … has worked perfectly.

Punisher MAX's villain, Barracuda, will arrive at the Marvel Universe with a new series from Ed Brisson and Declan Shalvey. T

The description of the first issue that will arrive in April is as follows:

While Frank Castle closes the case of a mafia hitman hiding in the South, a brutal escape in Miami catches his attention. But one of the escaped prisoners is the man known as Barracuda, the most sadistic and dangerous of the murderers of a gang full of extremely dangerous and sadistic murderers. Close the doors and prepare the morgues; The war is approaching Miami!

Via information | AiPT

Other titles for April

Finally on the news for April of Marvel, we can highlight other releases that we can see in more detail in Newsarama. Following the movie "Black Widow", we have comics for Taskmaster or for him duo formed by Red Guardian and Yelena Belova (titled Widowmakers), a one-shot of Black Widow (titled “Black Widow: Widow’s Sting # 1”), the last one-shot of Giant-Size X-Men focused on Nightcrawler or the four-number plans of “How to Read Comics the Marvel Way”.

Will Moss promotes Senior Editor

We close the compilation with the news that Wil Moss, who had already been in Marvel Comics for six years, has been promoted to Senior Editor. Moss supervises "Thor", "Black Panther", "Strikeforce", "Immortal Hulk", "Captain Marvel", "Valkyrie: Jane Foster", and other titles, as well as the recent event of the War of the Kingdoms. Moss joined the House of Ideas at the end of 2013, from DC when she was preparing to move from New York City to Burbank, California.