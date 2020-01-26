 Marvel Comics Compilation: New Black Widow and Werewolf series, Ironheart 2020 team, April applications and more

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

This week is loaded with news thanks to the April applications of Marvel Comics, so we have very little time to lose before we get to work. We start!

New Black Widow series in April

In a turn that clearly does not surprise fans, earlier this week Marvel Comics has announced a new series dedicated to Black Widow. Kelly Thompson Y Elena Casagrande they are in charge of this new adventure of Natasha Romanoff that will begin in April, in clear movement to take advantage of the premiere of the Marvel Studios movie.

The series promises to "disrupt the world of Black Widow" with an adventure that will be full of intrigue and touching feats of Natasha. Characters like Red Guardian and Yelena Belova will also be seen in this series. The little that advance of the plot is mystery and a great villain:

Beyond the Golden Gate of San Francisco, the entire world of Natasha will turn upside down when it meets some of its most formidable villains. But what will happen when they find a way to eliminate it, even more permanent than death?

I think Black Widow is an incredibly rich character in the sense that he works well in many different genres, ”says Thompson,“ but that can also make it a bit difficult: if you try to do too much with it instead of committing yourself to a clear vision , I think you may have problems. I am very interested in the duality of Natasha … and in looking for that to be a recurring theme in this first arc while she fights against that And she also hugs him.

Thompson has also advanced that the comic has been designed to be a comic independent from the rest and accessible.

We have some high profile guest stars (and of course some impressive villains) but this story has to stand on its own for many reasons that will clear up immediately at number one … that starts feeling like a classic Natasha story and then quickly becomes in something very different from any story we've seen for her before.

The Black Widow’s world is about to be upended. 🕷️: https://t.co/fgzKpWQlso pic.twitter.com/daDcTV4jRg – Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) January 20, 2020

Via information | Marvel | IGN

Werewolf by Night miniseries from April

We do not know whether to interpret it as a track, but after months rumored Werewolf's possible debut at UCM, specifically in the series "Moon Knight" from Disney +, Marvel Comics announces a new comic dedicated to Werewolf by Night. We are facing a four-series miniseries that will begin in April in the United States written by Taboo (same as Black Eyed Peas) and Benjamin Jackedoff, with art of Scot Eaton.

We are facing a new approach of the character that links the idea of ​​the character with the mythology of the Native Americans. The series will present a new and young werewolf after which the hero Red Wolf goes.

The description of the first number is as follows:

A new Werewolf by NIght is hanging around the Southwest, but not everything is as it seems! A young man, a family curse and an impious experiment are a dangerous combination for a small town in Arizona. All young Jake wants is to protect his people, but who will protect him from the monster inside?

Via information | Bleeding cool

Marvel Zombies: Resurrection Limited Series Announced

If weed never dies, one less zombie. That is why it is not surprising that, after several threats carried out in recent months Marvel Comics has decided open the door to the return of the zombie franchise that made readers so happy in the mid-2000s. So, they announce “Marvel Zombies: Resurrection”, a limited series of four numbers that emerges from the comic of the last October one-shot comic “Marvel Zombies: Resurrected”.

The same creative team of that one-shot, the writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson and the artist Leonard Kirk, meet for this ‘Resurrection’ which focuses on what happens in this Marvel Earth when some of its heroes venture into space to fight the zombie virus, as seen in that one-shot.

In addition, taking advantage of the return of Marvel Zombies this April through the big door, a series of alternative covers dedicated to the zombie side of Marvel have been launched. You can see them all in Newsarama.

Via information | Newsarama

The Ironheart 2020 creative team revealed

A press release on the Marvel website has revealed the creative team that will handle Ironheart 2020: Vita Ayala Y Danny Lore in writing work accompanied by the art of David Messina. Ironheart 2020 is a two-number tie-in with the super-mega-crossover Iron Man 2020. The title of the book was first revealed last October in a checklist of the comics related to the event, but it was still pending of knowing who would be responsible for making those comics ..

This is what Ayala has commented on this:

Being able to write a character that I have loved is an incredible feeling. Riri is such a beautiful, complex, funny and intelligent girl, and she was honestly afraid of not doing her justice. Fortunately I had a partner writing this, who understands and loves the character as much as I do. Riri Williams is the kind of character that made an immediate impression on me and the entire world. As a writer who also sells comic books, I have seen young girls light up when they see someone like them in the iron suit. Being able to add something to that canon is more than amazing!

It is the description of the first of the two numbers that will be released this April – the second will be released in June -:

The robot revolution is in full swing, as is the campaign against artificial intelligence funded by Arno Stark. That means that Riri Williams and N.A.T.A.L.I.E., the I.A. Based on Riri's best deceased friend, they are in a world of trouble. Can they weather the coming storm together, or will 2020 destroy them?

Via information | Marvel | Women Write About Comics

Captain America and Cyclops are the following at Marvel’s: Snapshot

Nostalgia we like, that is a fact. And in Marvel they know it very well, that's why they are allowing us to return to Marvels and give us a collection where we revisit past eras, such as this Marvel Snapshot. Having been able to go back to the golden age with Namor, it is now the turn to accompany a Captain America at the controls of the Comic King and a Cyclops prior to the formation of the always impossible Patrol-X.

These are nothing more than the first stories of so many others promised by Kurt Busiek, who mainly promoted this approach and we already know from experience that he is a lover of continuity. And, as some say, those were "real comics."

Via information | Marvel

Spider-Man One-Shot

It has been months behind him. Stalking him. Moving your threads. Kindred goes for Spiderman, and it seems that the faces will finally be seen from this April, if we pay attention to the requests that Marvel Comics has advanced to us. And as a way to advance this confrontation we will be able to enjoy a one-shot with the return of Comepecados, a villain who starred in a mythical arc in the 80s of the Peter Parker collection.

Undoubtedly, scrambled times are coming for the arachnid, and we can begin to see them starting this April by the hand of writer Nick spencer, working with the artist Kim Hyacinth, with the revelation of the "secret history" of the recently resurrected Comepecados.

Wolverine series trailer

It was a matter of time before Wolverine received a new solo series on the renewed line of X-Men titles. Next month will come that time when it is released “Wolverine # 1” and Marvel reminds us with a new trailer, so that we also know that we are going to meet in the collection.

To write the new series, Marvel has turned to Benjamin Percy, who already has a lot of experience writing the adventures of Logan. Percy previously wrote the two seasons of the character-centered Marvel podcasts –"Wolverine: The Long Night" Y "Wolverine: The Lost Trail"– and the comic adaptation of the first of these. According to the chief editor C.B. Cebulski, Percy's work in criminal fiction and black cinema makes him the perfect candidate to "capture the voice of Wolverine."

In the trailer, Percy reveals that fans will see Wolverine as we have never seen him before: happy. Logan has obviously lived for a long time and has seen how many of those who have been part of his closest circle have died, but as the comics reveal House of X Y Powers of X, death is no longer a concern for mutants.

Guardians of the Galaxy trailer

Marvel has launched these days the launch trailer of “Guardians of the Galaxy # 1” with Nova, a number that starts a new stage after Donny Cates at the hands of the writer Al Ewing and the artist Juann Cabal and who arrived last Wednesday in the United States.

Empyre

The Official Manual of the Marvel Universe returns once again on the occasion of Empyre, the next crossing of Marvel that unites the Kree and Skrull, the eternal enemies, under the banner of Emperor Hulkling. The new supplement, Empyre Handbook, was another revelation of the Marvel applications of April 2020.

The Official Manual of the Marvel Universe is an encyclopedic collection of information about the status quo of several Marvel characters originally conceived by Jim Shooter and Mark Gruenwald.

For Empyre, this new supplement to the Official Manual covers the members of the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, Kree, Skrull and more. It is scheduled to leave on April 1.

Dr. Aphra returns with a new series

Dr. Aphra, the one that once served almost as a right hand to Darth Vader, will return with a new regular series in which we will see the character gather a team to hunt and get great rewards. On your trip, you will run into an "incredibly valuable ancient artifact" called the Vaal Rings that is worth a number of credits that will change your life. Unfortunately, getting the artifact is not easy. The planet he is on is covered with ashes and there are other artifact hunters – including Ronen Tagge – who are also looking for this coveted relic.

The cover of Valentina Remenar's work we can see that in this series we can see the disgraced professor and doctor Eustacia Okka, the graduate student Detta Yao, a handsome smuggler named Just Lucky. In addition, the Black Krrsantan wookie bounty hunter will join Aphra on his travels.

Alyssa Wong ("Overwatch"), Marika Crest (“Fearless”) and Rachelle Rosenberg (“Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man”) are responsible for this new series whose first issue is launched in April in the United States.

Via information | Star wars

Carmen Carnero goes on to draw Miles Morales: Spider-Man

While there is no trace of that new mutant series that promised us that the compatriot would draw, Carmen Carnero will take charge of the pages of the teenage Spider-Man created by Bendis from number 17, entering fully into the stage “Outlawed ”That will derive from the relaunch of the Champions.

Via information | BleedingCool

The rest of the details of the applications can be found in Newsarama.