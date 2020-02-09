 Marvel Comics Compilation: Marvel's most ambitious series, Daredevil retrieves his suit and more

Share it:

Marvel Comics has advanced this week its releases for the month of May, advancing series such as the one dedicated to Juggernaut, the "rebirth" of Daredevil and the one that are already beginning to sell as the most ambitious series they have made so far. We start!

Gwen Stacy meets Patrol-X

Fans of nostalgia, you still enjoy it. In case we didn't have enough with a series of Gwen Stacy set in the past, Marvel has told us that he will meet Patrula-X on the pages of number 4 of this same collection, his first meeting with a superhero being one season before he met our friendly neighbor.

This number, the penultimate of the collection, will go on sale in May 2020 in the United States

Before meeting Spidey, Gwen Stacy's attitude and his sense of smell already led to dangerous situations – we can read in the description of Marvel. See what happens when you face villains like the Crime Master, the King, and even the Green Goblin. If it seems that Gwen covered more than he could, don't worry, he will have the help of a superhero in ‘Gwen Stacy # 4’ when you join the weirdest teenagers of the Silver Age, the original X-Men!

Daredevil recovers his classic suit in May

It is not news that the series and movies influence comics in different ways, so it did not surprise that Matt's good was decided to take off the suit throughout his new descent to the hells that Zdarsky has been carrying out together to artists of the best level. But it is time to return to normal, put on the tights and go out to fight crime. It's time for Hell’s Kitchen’s devil to come back.

Marvel has announced that this May, at number 21 of the collection, Daredevil will get back in his iconic suit at the same time that a new titled arc begins "Truth / Dare" (Truth / Challenge).

X-Men and Spider-Man & Venom event with the Free Comic Book Day

Marvel has revealed some of the titles that will be part of the well-known Free Comic Book Day movement for this 2020, advancing titles for mutants and for the trepamuros.

“Free Comic Book Day 2020: X-Men” will offer a new story by Jonathan Hickman and Pepe Larraz that will be launched in what Marvel calls "a summer that will change the rules for all X." It will also have a second story that will advance another future story of Tom Taylor and Iban Coello.

will offer a new story by Jonathan Hickman and Pepe Larraz that will be launched in what Marvel calls "a summer that will change the rules for all X." It will also have a second story that will advance another future story of Tom Taylor and Iban Coello. “Free Comic Book Day 2020: Spider-Man / Venom” It will also have two completely new stories that will connect with the next great stories of Spidey, Venom and Black Cat. The stories will come from Donny Cates, Ryan Stegman, Jed MacKay and Patrick Gleason, among others. As they move forward, these stories will help lay the groundwork for great things ahead of this 2020.

Marvel advances its series "more ambitious so far"

Marvel Comics has released a teaser announcing its "most ambitious series in history" with the creators of Marvels, Kurt Busiek Y Alex Ross, together with the artist Yildiray Cinar.

No more details about the series have been announced, although Marvel has included Ross's art with several Marvel characters dating from the Golden Age and today, such as Arrkus (the original Vision), Spider-Man, the Human Torch, Punisher, Storm, Iron Man, Aero and an unidentified character in a black and yellow winged suit.

It is not clear if Ross will also contribute to the interior art of this project even without an official title that will be launched in May and which will offer more details next week.

The most ambitious series to ever hit the Marvel Universe will be revealed next week. #MarvelComics pic.twitter.com/YbiK1fazWu – Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) February 7, 2020

Details of the new Juggernaut series

The unstoppable Juggernaut receives its own limited solo series from May from the hand of the writer Fabian Nicieza and the artist Ron Garney. The story will not only bring Cain Marko back to explain where he has been, but will show how, despite having a long history with the X-Men, he is not welcome in the new nation of only Krakoa mutants because, technically, He is a human empowered by mystical forces and not a mutant as such. But even if Cain is not welcome in Krakoa, he will have mutant company in the form of a new character called D-Cel. And as the name implies, it has decelerating powers. His gift goes against Juggernaut's ability to become unstoppable once in motion.

Larry Hama returns to Wolverine for an Iron Man 2020 series

The event of Iron man 2020 It is still in the front line, with the plots of Dan Slott leaving us glued to its pages month by month. In addition to its main series, we have seen several series ads based on this universe? that was born years ago and that we are now living in our own meats.

And, when it seemed that we were done, Marvel arrives and announces that he himself Larry Hama He will write to Wolverine once again, bringing back a couple of supporting characters from his legendary stage in the 1990s: Albert and Elsie Dee. Albert is an Android clone of Wolverine while Elsie-Dee is an I.A. similar to a child, both created by the Reavers villains. Over the years, they have been both allies and enemies of Logan. Hama co-created the characters along with artist Marc Silvestri. In iWolverine, comrades Albert and Elsie-Dee separate during the "robot revolution", which leads Albert to travel to Madripoor to find her.

We can enjoy the series “IWolverine 2020” – no, it is not a mistake, it has an i in front – as of May 2020.

