 Marvel Comics Compilation: Kid Cable series, new look for Spider-Woman, Amulet debut and more

This week's news is marked by the requests of next March 2020 that Marvel Comics has already revealed. The announcement of new series, new aspects, new faces and clues of what the future of the Marvel Universe holds for comics are some of the main headlines. Let's get started!

Kid Cable receives its own series from March

In these moments we can enjoy in the comics of a Cable version very different which we are used to, a teenage version of the mercenary, which also this week we have discovered that it will have its own solo series from next March 2020.

Written by Gerry Duggan ("Deadpool", "Marauders") with art and covers of Phil Noto, the Serie "Cable" He will put the young mutant at the head of the Krakoa youth revolution along with other young X-Men, such as Pixie and Armor. Marvel promises that the new Cable series it will include "adventurous fun and high-risk emotions, with monsters, space prophecies, romance and, of course, explosions". Duggan wrote the character earlier during his stage in “Uncanny Avengers”.

I am excited to return to work in the X-Universe and very happy to reunite the band with my friend Gerry Duggan – Noto said in the series announcement. Cable has always been one of my favorites and it's fun to work in a pictorial style again in the Black Widow style. I am very excited that people read this comics. I think we are doing something very special. Stay tuned.

Kid Cable debuted in the framework of Extermination of 2018, in which he returned to his time of origin the five original X-Men displaced by time, and killed his older counterpart for not having effectively preserved the time sequence.

Via information | Marvel

Spider-Woman wears a new outfit in her solo series

This March Spider-Woman returns with a new series from the creative team Karla Pacheco and Pere Pérez. The editorial itself advances that this new series "It will be a revealing time for Jessica Drew as we discover more details related to her mysterious origin". They promise that we will see new and old characters, there will be a multitude of mysteries and Dave Johnson has made a new costume for Spider-Woman.

The new suit is shown in an art dedicated to show us the suit in front and behind, but also already applied to the cover of “Spider-Woman # 1”, which we had seen before with the classic suit. Recall that in 2014 a new look was given to the superheroine by Kris Anka. This suit lasted until Strikeforce, of this year, that returned to the classic suit.

In addition, to celebrate the release of this new solo series, the character will star in a series of alternative covers in various collections. You can see the covers on the Newsarama website.

Via information | Marvel

The Human Torch will star in the second issue of Marvel Snapshot







Last week, Marvel announced, a new series that will supervise Kurt Busiek where hand of different artists will tell new stories starring the great heroes of Marvel. After knowing that the first issue of March will take a look at the golden age of Alan Brennert and Jerry Ordway and with Namor as the protagonist, we know that the

The Human Torch of the Fantastic Four will be the protagonist in a story by Evan Dorkin and Sarah Dyer, known for books like "Beasts of Burden", as well as for participating in animated series such as “Space Ghost: Coast to Coast” and “Superman: The Animated Series”. Benjamin Dewey will take care of the art ("The Autumnland", "Beasts of Burden").

I still blush that Kurt has chosen Sarah Dyer and me to tell one of the Marvel's Snapshot stories, especially this one, because the Fantastic Four was my favorite book of the superhero team as a child, and MARVELS did a great job of show how Marvel characters, bigger than life, affect the normal person on the street, ”says Dorkin. We are trying to do the right thing in both series, creating the story with as much heart, wonder and fun as we can so that both older and newer fans enjoy it.

Via information | Newsarama

Amulet, Ms. Marvel's new adventure partner







Amulet is a new funny and mysterious character who will play a role in ‘The Magnificent Ms. Marve’ over the next few months, ”Ahmed said in the character's announcement. We are reserving most of his details, but I can say that his powers are magical in nature, and that he is an Arab-American superhero from Michigan. As an Arab-American who basically learned to read from Marvel Comics, being able to team up with the phenomenally talented Sara Alfageeh to bring Amulet to the Marvel Universe is literally a dream come true. We can't wait for fans to meet him!

Saladin let me have a lot of fun with this concept. We talked about his defensive-style powers and how they related to his past as a Lebanese child, ”adds Alfageeh about his work process in Amulet's design. The blue and white color palette and the circular design were extracted from the Nazar, a symbol that appears throughout the Middle East and protects the wearer from the evil eye, the harmful intentions of others. A bit of a historical and supernatural touch. We tend to associate sharp corners and edges with evil, and rounded designs and circles with good. This character is a gentle giant, so I wanted to make sure that even with his size he was in the shape of a friend.

Comics “The Magnificent Ms. Marvel # 13” next March we will leave the debut of, a new superhero created by serial writer Saladin Ahmed and artist Sara Alfageeh to act as. With the real name of F, Amulet will arrive in Jersey City after moving there from Michigan. Their powers are unknown, but Marvel.com describes them as "massive."

Via information | Marvel

Delay of X-Men # 5, # 6 and # 7







This week also leaves us the news that Marvel has postponed three upcoming issues of the X-Men series. The number “X-Men # 5” It has been delayed four weeks, to reach the shelves in the United States on January 29, instead of launching January 1. Occupying that place will be “X-Men # 4”, where the mutant leaders of Krakoa will attend a global economic forum to reveal to the masses how serious the new country is.

Due to the delay, “X-Men # 6” and “X-Men # 7” Both will now leave in February 2020, with two weeks of difference between them. The sixth number will be released on February 12, 2020, while “X-Men # 7” will arrive in stores on February 26, 2020. Starting with X-Men # 4, the mutant leaders of Krakow

Via information | Newsarama

Gwen Stacy sneaks into the alternative covers







Among the large number of alternative covers that have arrived this week we can highlight the "return" of Gwen Stacy, following this new solo series that will have from February focused on its history before meeting Peter Parker. The young woman will star in several covers, but we can now take a look at two of them, that of “Immortal Hulk # 31” and that of “Excalibur # 7”.

Other covers that will star are: “X-Men # 7”, "Thor # 3", “Guardians of the Galaxy # 2”, “Venom # 23”, “Symbiote Spider-Man: Alien Reality # 3”, “Amazing Spider-Man # 39”, “Amazing Spider-Man # 40”, “Amazing Mary Jane # 5”, “Miles Morales: Spider-Man # 15”, Black Cat # 9 ″, “Fantastic Four # 19”, “Black Panther and the Agents of Wakanda # 6”, “Deadpool # 4, “Captain Marvel # 15”, “Captain America # 19”, “Avengers # 31”, "Doctor Doom # 5", “Valkyrie: Jane Foster # 8” and “Daredevil # 18”.

Other news that March requests leave us







We row with other headlines that we can extract from the novelties for March of Marvel Comics, such as:

Marvel recently announced that its great event for 2020 would be "Empyre" , but did not offer too many details. In fact he played with censorship in his ad trailer. March applications give us some clues. From Bleeding Cool they make their own bets, and they believe that the presence of so many previous comics of The Avengers and the Fantastic Four in the reprints suggests that the event will star the Avengers and the Fantastic Four. Similarly, the presence of “Road to Empyre: The Kree Skrull War” that he will revisit the mythical event of the battle between these two races suggests that the Kree and Skrulls will also have their presence in the event.

, but did not offer too many details. In fact he played with censorship in his ad trailer. March applications give us some clues. From Bleeding Cool they make their own bets, and they believe that the presence of so many previous comics of The Avengers and the Fantastic Four in the reprints suggests that the event will star the Avengers and the Fantastic Four. Similarly, the presence of that he will revisit the mythical event of the battle between these two races suggests that the Kree and Skrulls will also have their presence in the event. The Excalibur series will delve into Otherworld and the myth of Captain Britain with their numbers 8 and 9 by taking the team to Starlight Citadel. The Starlight Citadel is the seat of power for the Omniversal Guardian, Opal Luna Saturnyne, and his army of defenders, Captain Britain Corps.

“Avengers # 32” will present a new group of villains. Even without a known name, the group is Namor, Dracula, Red Widow, Hyperion, Nite-Hawk, Mephisto, and Ursa Major.

You can see the full detail of the solicitations in Newsarama.