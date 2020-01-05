 Marvel Comics Compilation: EMPYRE teaser, Hawkeye: Freefall trailer and possible Moon Knight event

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Summary of the first week of the year of Marvel Comics marked by several official announcements made by Marvel Studios, mainly highlighting the next great crossover that is prepared for this 2020 and that have been "priming" us for weeks. The EMPYRE event in which the Avengers and the Fantastic Four will join forces against threats from space. We start!

Marvel’s EMPYRE Teaser

This week Marvel Comics has presented "EMPYRE", his next crossover event that we were talking about a few weeks ago and that began to gain strength with the comic “Incoming # 1” (December 26). In this event, the Avengers and the Fantastic Four will be seen with the Skrulls and the Kree, the two well-known races of the Marvel universe that curiously will form an alliance and go to Earth.

With a massive war fleet approaching, the Avengers and the Fantastic Four join in 2020 in Empyre, but will their combined strength be enough? Rooted in stories that span 80 years of Marvel history, the enormous construction of this story will only be rivaled by the enormous impact it has on the future of the Marvel Universe!

As the comic book revealed Incoming, The Kree and Skrull set aside eons of conflict and are now joined by Dorrek VIII, better known as the Hulkling, who was a Young Avenger and son of the superhero Kree Mar-Vell and Princess Skrull Anelle.

Possible Moon Knight event on the way

The pages of the comic “History of the Marvel Universe # 6” newly launched in the United States seems to have advanced us a new event related to the character Moon Knight. The number includes a double page where Galactus, the Devourer of Worlds, talks about things that are yet to happen. He mentions several events that have been confirmed as part of Marvel's plans for this 2020, but also refers to "The era of Khonshu" (the age of Khonshu).

This is the first clue we have of this potential event that seems to make use of a term widely used in the world of Marvel Comics, "age of", used in other plot arcs such as “Age of Apocalypse”, “Age of X-Man” Y “Age of Ultron”.

Hawkeye Trailer: Freefall

This week we have also received a trailer dedicated to “Hawkeye: Freefall”, the new Falcon-Eye comic by writer Matthew Rosenberg and artist Otto Schmidt, whose first issue was released on January 1 in the United States. This adventure is going to place Clint in a new and complicated situation in which he will face the super-powerful mob boss, The Hood / The Hooded / Parker Robbins, and a new Ronin, a mysterious warrior who has taken Clint's old identity.

The official description of the story is as follows:

El Hooded has returned to the streets of New York, with the aim of starting his criminal enterprise again. At the same time, a new fighter enters the contest using Ronin de Clint Barton's old identity, leading his allies to believe that it is actually he who has a second job as the brutal vigilante. Are Hawkeye and Ronin really crossed targets, or do they share a common enemy in the super villain Parker Robbins?

STAR alternative covers

This January 8 launches the comic in the United States “STAR # 1”, which will present a new superhero with an important connection with Captain Marvel, as we discussed last October. Prior to that launch, the House of Ideas has launched a series of alternative covers for that first issue, creations by artists J. Scott Campbell, Valentina Remenar, Jeehyung Lee, Pepe Larraz and Mico Suayan.