Marvel Comics cancels the main Ghost Rider series

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There Marvel Comics has officially canceled the serialization of Ghost Rider. The writer Ed Brisson communicated the news through social media, specifying that the publication officially ended with the number seven:

"As many have speculated, Ghost Rider # 7 was the last issue of the series. I really enjoyed writing it; I had a lot of fun telling the stories of Danny and Johnny and introducing the Spirit of Corruption. As for the their adventures will continue elsewhere in the Marvel universe.

I should have done it sooner, but I also wanted to thank @AaronKunder, @juanmfrigeri and @bam_jason. The series would have been nothing without them. "

In all probability, Marvel Comics' decision is a consequence of the tremendous impact of COVID-19. There is no confirmation on this, however it seems the most likely hypothesis. In addition to the main publication, an Annual and a spin-off of Empyre starring Ghost Rider were also canceled.

In the meantime that the character can return to a main publication, the other Ghost Rider – Robby Reyes – remains a stable member of the Avengers and is playing a leading role in Empyre.

Spider-Man receives a new Funko Pop from the collaboration between Marvel and Box Lunch. A few weeks ago, Marvel Comics presented a post-apocalyptic series by Tom Taylor, Dark Ages.