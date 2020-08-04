Entertainment

Marvel Comics cancels the main Ghost Rider series

August 4, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

There Marvel Comics has officially canceled the serialization of Ghost Rider. The writer Ed Brisson communicated the news through social media, specifying that the publication officially ended with the number seven:

"As many have speculated, Ghost Rider # 7 was the last issue of the series. I really enjoyed writing it; I had a lot of fun telling the stories of Danny and Johnny and introducing the Spirit of Corruption. As for the their adventures will continue elsewhere in the Marvel universe.

I should have done it sooner, but I also wanted to thank @AaronKunder, @juanmfrigeri and @bam_jason. The series would have been nothing without them. "

In all probability, Marvel Comics' decision is a consequence of the tremendous impact of COVID-19. There is no confirmation on this, however it seems the most likely hypothesis. In addition to the main publication, an Annual and a spin-off of Empyre starring Ghost Rider were also canceled.

READ:  Dragon Ball Z: C18 comes to life in the loyal Enji Night cosplay

In the meantime that the character can return to a main publication, the other Ghost Rider – Robby Reyes – remains a stable member of the Avengers and is playing a leading role in Empyre.

Spider-Man receives a new Funko Pop from the collaboration between Marvel and Box Lunch. A few weeks ago, Marvel Comics presented a post-apocalyptic series by Tom Taylor, Dark Ages.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.