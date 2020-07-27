Entertainment

Marvel Comics: big changes coming for Moon Knight and Manhattan

July 27, 2020
Maria Rivera
Since its first appearance in August 1975, Moon Knight he has always shown himself to be different from the other Marvel superheroes, being in all respects an antihero, and has helped to bring a little extravagance to the universe of American comics.

Thanks to his skills, received by the Egyptian divinity Khonshu, Moon Knight is proving to be an incredible character, as we could read in volume 34 of the Avengers series. In the volume in question the two characters mentioned above go to Las Vegas, to the Hotel Inferno, to try to hinder Mephisto's plans.

Moon Knight, thanks to the powerful hammer of the God of Thunder, manages to "defeat" Mephisto, but as Khonshu reminds him it is impossible to eliminate the evil that dwells in the villain, and they will surely review it in another form or version of themselves. Immediately after laying Mephisto, Khonshu takes over the tragic situation in which Moon Knight finds himself, which has effectively betrayed the other Avengers, attracting Mjolnir to himself.

But the news does not end there, given that, with a two-week time jump, it is shown to us a Manhattan different from the usual, called New Thebes City, in which modern architecture and Egyptian style come together, as you can see in the splendid table at the bottom of the page. As Moon Knight reminds us, Khonshu is able to shape the world thanks to his powers. The Avengers will have to fix this sudden change of the city, and above all they will have to deal with it Moon Knight, who seems to have become much more powerful than it already was.

