Marvel Comics announces the release of its "biggest series ever"

Marvel Comics has just announced a whole new series consisting of a dream team of authors: Kurt Busiek, Alex Ross and Yildiray Cinar. In the image that acts as a promotional teaser we can read "the most ambitious series in the Marvel Universe".

In the image, which you find at the bottom of the news, we see old and new acquaintances. We find indeed Captain America, Storm, Iron Man, Spiderman, the Punisher and the Human Torch (We don't know if it is the first Human Torch that fought with Steve Rogers in World War II against the Nazis or if it is Johnny Storm of the Fantastic 4). Together with these super heroes we find Arrkus, a character who comes directly from Marvel's Golden Age and created by Jack Kirby and Joe Simon. Character on which the android Visione is based, which plays in the Avengers. Unfortunately, no other information has been given about the series except that it should debut next May, but the Casa delle Idee has specified that next week there will be announcements about this new project that we can't wait to discover together with you.

In the meantime, we also report the arrival of the imminent crossover between Avengers and Fantastic 4 entitled Empyre which will see our heroes stop the advance of the aliens Kree and Skrull. Also, recently, Marvel may have revealed the origin of all the super powers.