Marvel Comics announces the new X of Swords crossover for the X-Men

On the first day of the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo a new crossover was announced entitled X of Swords and that will affect all Marvel Comics mutant titles. In this new adventure, the X-Men will face an unspecified threat to save their new mutant nation.

As you can see in the image that you find at the bottom of the news, the characters are all represented while brandishing a sword. They are not common weapons, but they are blades that have a history within the continuity of the Marvel Comics and that our heroes will use to fight an enemy whose identity we don't know yet to defend the mutant nation of Krakoain fact. According to when declared by Jonathan Hickman: "One of the interesting things, now that we have established the X line and we really know where we are going, is that we are able to try different things. X of Swords It will be a crossover the old way that will involve all the publications. Almost as if they were the chapters of a story ". The event will consist of 15 parts and will begin next July.

Thanks to the quality of his run, Hickman managed to restore luster to the characters of the X-Men, perhaps too sacrificed in recent years by Marvel Comics which was perhaps focusing more on Avengers as a driving force for the various films. We hope that the writer can continue with his work because we are very curious about the direction the series is taking, sure unusual and perhaps divisive, as you can read in the special that we have prepared for the X-Men. Recently, a famous X-Men decided to found a religion for mutants.