Entertainment

Marvel Comics announces the new X of Swords crossover for the X-Men

February 29, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

On the first day of the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo a new crossover was announced entitled X of Swords and that will affect all Marvel Comics mutant titles. In this new adventure, the X-Men will face an unspecified threat to save their new mutant nation.

As you can see in the image that you find at the bottom of the news, the characters are all represented while brandishing a sword. They are not common weapons, but they are blades that have a history within the continuity of the Marvel Comics and that our heroes will use to fight an enemy whose identity we don't know yet to defend the mutant nation of Krakoain fact. According to when declared by Jonathan Hickman: "One of the interesting things, now that we have established the X line and we really know where we are going, is that we are able to try different things. X of Swords It will be a crossover the old way that will involve all the publications. Almost as if they were the chapters of a story ". The event will consist of 15 parts and will begin next July.

READ:  The 31 best movie classics to watch with your family

Thanks to the quality of his run, Hickman managed to restore luster to the characters of the X-Men, perhaps too sacrificed in recent years by Marvel Comics which was perhaps focusing more on Avengers as a driving force for the various films. We hope that the writer can continue with his work because we are very curious about the direction the series is taking, sure unusual and perhaps divisive, as you can read in the special that we have prepared for the X-Men. Recently, a famous X-Men decided to found a religion for mutants.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.