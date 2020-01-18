Marvel Comics announces Children Of The Atom, the new X-Men series

Share it:

Is titled Children Of The Atom and it's the brand new series belonging to the X-Men family, coming out soon for Marvel Comics. Vita Ayala (at writing) and Bernard Chang (at drawings) will take care of the new magazine.

After the relaunch took place with Dawn Of X is Power Of X by the writer Jonathan Hickman, the new series dedicated to mutant superheroes have started to increase in an attempt to provide a complete mosaic of the events related to the characters. The latest series announced, Children Of The Atom, has the distinction of having new characters as protagonists, it seems. On the cover, in fact, there are never-before-seen faces that recall characters already known and loved. We have a girl who looks like Cyclops, another who is dressed as Gambit, then an emulator of Nightcrawler, Jean Gray and one of Archangel. According to an interview with the writer Vita Ayala, these new characters should be gods sidekick of well-known characters, therefore the series will focus on a new generation of mutant heroes, like years ago with i Young Avengers or i Teen Titans of DC Comics. We'll see what the series has in store for us. A release date has not yet been released.

As for the other mutant titles, it has recently been announced that the X-Men will be part of the new Casa Marvel event in Empyre. The event sees the alien races Kree and Skrull join together to carry out an invasion of Earth. For the occasion, the famous Avengers and the Fantastic 4 will join to face the looming threat