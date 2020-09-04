Entertainment

Marvel Comics announces a new series on Shang-Chi, here is the trailer and Cover of the first Volume

September 4, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Waiting for the new film to be released on May 7, 2021, Marvel Comics has unveiled a new series dedicated to Shang-Chi, “Master of Kung-Fu” and new addition to the Avengers group. The first Volume, advertised with the trailer visible at the top of the article, will debut on September 30, 2020 and will be edited by the famous writer Gene Luen Yang.

The press release published by the House of Ideas reads as follows: “Shang-Chi returns this month in a brand new series born from the pen of the Eisner Prize Gene Luen Yang (American Born Chinese) and acclaimed artists Dike Ruan (Spider-Verse, Black Cat) e Philip Tan (Uncanny X-Men). The former member of the Avengers will have to face his family’s dark past and will come face to face with a past he hoped to have abandoned forever“.

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is upon us, is the publishing house is not losing an opportunity to try to keep the interest of fans high. Among the other upcoming film projects also stands out the Black Widow film arriving in November and precisely in this regard, Marvel recently tried to revive the heroine with a new comic series curated by Kelly Thompson.

READ:  Dragon Ball Super 63 is on Manga Plus: the determination of a hero

What do you think of it? Are you curious to know more about Sheng-Chi? Let us know with a comment! Meanwhile, we take this opportunity to remind you that, a few days ago, the arrival of a new series dedicated to the intriguing US Agent was also confirmed.

