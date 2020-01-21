Entertainment

Marvel Comics announces a new series on Black Widow, here is trailer and Cover of the 1st Volume

January 21, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Happy with Black Cat's success, Marvel Comics bets again on the pink odds by proposing a new entirely female comic dedicated to the iconic Natasha Romanoff, better known as Black Widow. The first Volume of the new series dedicated to superspy will be available in April.

According to what revealed by IGN US, the writer Kelly Thompson (Captain Marvel, Deadpool) will take the reins of the project while the extraordinary Elena Casagrande (Catwoman) will take care of the artistic part. The Cover of the first Volume, designed by Adam Hughes, is visible at the bottom of the article.

"I think that of Black Widow is an incredibly multifaceted character: it works very well in many different genres, but at the same time it becomes difficult to characterize if you do not choose a specific path"Kelly Thompson said during her first interview."I find Natasha's duality is very interesting, so I think the conflict with herself will be central during the first narrative arc".

READ:  The new AAA of Luminous Productions for Square Enix will not see the light in the short term

As for the dangers the heroine will face instead, the writer revealed: "Obviously there will be some of the best known faces, the ones you would expect in a story dedicated to Black Widow. There will also be some surprises though, the villains of this story will take very special approaches to try to eliminate Nat".

And what do you think of it? Are you interested in this new comic? Let us know with a comment! In case you missed it then, we remind you that a new series dedicated to Hawkeye was recently announced.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.