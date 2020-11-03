Marvel Comics and support for equality: the most important comics

The Marvel Comics world is truly vast, being a universe in continuous construction and remaking since the 1940s. A really long reality that gave birth to the most famous superheroes in the world, starting with Spider-Man, certainly the best known since he was the hero in which it was easier to identify for the teenage reader.

Then there were many inclusive choices: from female superheroes like Ms. Marvel to those who silence inequalities like the X-Men, passing through all those who have come out over the years. There Marvel Comics has decided to celebrate this vastness of heterogeneous but all equally important characters, regardless of race, sex or other preferences.

We start with X-Men number 1, from 1991, which was the best-selling comic of all time according to the Guinness Book of World Records, with 8.1 million copies ordered already at launch alone. But Marvel Comics was also the first to return protagonist an African American character with Luke Cage, a newspaper born in 1972 with Hero for Hire, where it adopts the name of Power Man.

There is also support for the LGBT + world, recalling in 1984 the revelation on the homosexuality of Captain America’s best childhood friend, and which received his approval, or that on the presence of Victoria Montesi in 1993, the first lesbian character. The path then continued with a same-sex marriage in 2012 on X-Men and with the coming out of the Ice Man in 2015.

Marvel Comics then recalls three other historical numbers: i Fantastic Four # 01 from 1961 where the group against the Mole Man kicks in; Iron Man # 173 from 1983 where Stark returns to being human and has alcoholism as the enemy; 2012 Astonishing X-Men # 51 where Northstar is the protagonist of the first same-sex marriage in mainstream comics with Kyle.

Marvel Comics recently postponed Eternals, the new comic series about the group of characters.