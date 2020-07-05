Marvel Comics acquires the rights to the Alien and Predator franchises

Share it:

There Marvel Comics has made an important acquisition, bringing the Alien and Predator franchises, previously owned by Dark Horse Comics, to its stables. This means that from now on, the future comic book productions of Alien and Predator will be managed by the House of Ideas.

For now, no new series has been announced for the two film brandshowever Marvel Comics tickled fans' palates with whimsical covers by the talented David Finch. Here are the words of the artist:

"Alien and Predator are the two most identifiable and iconic characters of all time, so I love them. But most of all, I was lucky enough to be a kid when they first showed up. I saw all their movies, and not I look forward to seeing them wreak havoc in the Marvel universe. I made their tables with a huge smile on their faces. "

These instead were the words of the editor in chief of Marvel, C.B. Cebulski:

"There is nothing more electrifying than a story that will keep you glued to the edge of the chair, and Alien and Predator have always done it! I clearly remember where I was when I saw each of these modern masterpieces for the first time, while I I enjoyed the way they both masterfully intertwined extraterrestrial terror and drama in some of the most iconic scenes we have ever seen in a movie. And it is precisely that legacy that we will bring back into action! As a visual medium, comics are the perfect place to build those moments and we at Marvel are honored to start telling these stories to fans all over the world. As we wait for our distribution plan to return to full speed, we can't wait to share more details in the coming months! "

