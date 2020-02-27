Marvel changes the roles of The Avengers in this comic

Share it:

Obviously, it is not the first time we see changes in The Avengers. And, both in movies and in comics we have attended alternative versions of the famous heroes of Marvel. We can even say that some Avengers have wielded the weapons of others.

However, none of those changes has been as "strange" and shocking as the one that Marvel has introduced in number 3 of Avengers / Defenders: Tarot. And as a picture is worth a thousand words …

Anyway, it is not as rare as it might seem at first. In fact, Avengers / Defenders: Tarot, by Alan Davis and Paul Renaud, is an adventure that doubles reality. In it, the villain Diablo uses the tarot cards to gain control of the Avengers.

However, the plan does not work out as he thought. And that's where he jumps to a mysterious portal. Later it is followed by Doctor Strange. There they find a completely different reality from what they know, because the tarot cards are cut in half, causing sasaplandificant chaos.

In that parallel reality, the Avengers have not only mixed appearances (there we see Captain America with the skin of Hulk, for example), but they also have completely new powers. From a Doctor Strange sitting on the Silver Surfer board, to Hulk who has become an android, through Namor who is now the wizard of Atlantis. And so, with a long etcetera.

We do not know to what extent this plot will be exploited, but from what has been shown (as an advance) of the number 4 of Tarot, at least we can see these superheroes in action. And it will be then when we will realize if these changes feel really good or not.

