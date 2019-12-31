Marvel Casting Iron Man Kevin Feige

Share it:

Before Disney buy Marvel Studios, this was like any other Hollywood studio that sought to survive by finding the perfect opportunity. When Paramount offered in 2008 to make an Iron Man movie, in a world where the MCU had hardly any repercussion, the head of Marvel Studios, Kevin FeigeHe had to seriously think about who to choose in the casting of the main character, because if the film were a box office failure, Marvel would go straight to a precipice.

The result we all know today: Marvel Studios introduced us to Robert Downey Jr. in the skin of Iron Man / Tony Stark. Not only did he succeed, but he became one of the central axes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe whose phase 3 came to an end with 'Avengers: Endgame'. Now, with the farewell of Iron Man of this universe, Kevin Feige He has looked back in time and talked about how that casting was in which Downey Jr. was chosen for the role.

According to the Marvel boss, choosing Robert to bring Tony Stark to life could only have two possible outcomes: to be something great or to be a "big dumpster." This has been told to the students of the New York Film Academy, as collected by Comic Book.

It was an act of faith, a blind bet and "it was literally the first decision that I was allowed to take as president of Marvel Studios: choosing Robert Downey Jr. It was fun to do it because we knew it would be great or the Dumpster greatest in history, "revealed the CEO.

This role was very complex in its arc, because as Feige has commented: "I spoke with the team of marketing from Paramount, who told us that if we did our job well, Tony Stark would be as famous as Iron Man, because that's how interesting it must be the character. "And so it was. Robert Downey Jr. knew how to live up to the two characters. Everything worked. The presence of the two faces of the hero calmed masterfully in the story, then, as Feige himself has declared: "I always said 'No RDJ, no MCU'".

Now those words seem to have lost their meaning, for there is no more Robert Downey Jr. in the MCU. However, the pillars that put this character served to give this universe a release to stardom that few franchises have achieved. We'll see how Phase 4 does.