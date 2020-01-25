Marvel cancels the animated series of Howard the Duck and Tigra & Dazzler

Share it:

Marvel will not advance with the animated series of Howard the Duck and Tigra & Dazzler from Hulu. It is assumed that M.O.D.O.K and Hit-Monkey are still in production, but the crossover of The Offenders, a series in which we would see all these characters together, also seems to have been canceled.

Variety and The Hollywood Reporter sources say this was the decision of Marvel. As reported, Hulu did not participate in the cancellation, although The Walt Disney Company completely controls Hulu and Marvel. Howard the Duck and Tigra & Dazzler were announced in February along with M.O.D.O.K and Hit-Monkey.

THR reports that the Tigra & Dazzler series writing team was fired in December due to "creative differences." Supposedly, they had a production schedule of 20 weeks and were already in week 15 with completed scripts and schemes. These were, in theory, discarded in favor of finding a new showrunner.

Kevin Smith The duck was working on the Howard series and said last month that it is "So far, very good" for the series, according to Flickering Myth. However, Marvel still has a lot to show at Disney + with up to seven series that will arrive in the coming years as What if …?

It also returns the third season of the Spider-Man animated series to Disney XD and the second season of Big Hero 6, which is broadcast by Disney Channel. Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur will also arrive on Disney Channel, as well as Disney Junior's Spidey and His Amazing Friends.

A whole year full of animated series for Disney and Marvel. If you want to know what our best series of 2019 were, check out this article about the jewels we could see last year on television. 2020 and 2021 also promise to be important years in the animation series industry.