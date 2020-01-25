         Marvel cancels Hulu's animated series 'Howard the Duck' and 'Tigra & Dazzler'

Share it:

The Marvel cancellations don't stop, if in September it was announced that the 'Ghost Rider' series would not go ahead and now it is up to two other projects. Marvel TV and Hulu four animated series that included 'M.O.D.O.K.','Hit monkey','Howard the Duck' Y 'Tigra & Dazzler', with the plan to make a special called'The offenders', which would bring them all together on a mission in the style of' The Avengers', but only two of these series will continue.

Chronicle of a suspected death

Not surprising when Marvel studios I had started scissoring those Hulu animation projects to restructure the project Marvel Television from Jeph loeb when Kevin Feige He is the new supervisor of the division. Indeed, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel has canceled the series of 'Howard the Duck' Y 'Tigra & Dazzler', being the decision has been exclusively from the house of'the Avengers', do not give Hulu. If they would continue in production so much 'M.O.D.O.K. ' Y 'Hit monkey'.

Own Kevin Smith, which was in charge of the series dedicated to Alien duck reveals that on January 22 he was notified that his project had been canceled / filed, and its development would not continue:

"" I received a text message from Dave Willis [fellow executive producer] saying: We have 'Tigra & Dazzler'. I called him and he asked: Does that mean what I believe? And Dave told me he had just received the news that there will be no 'Howard the Duck' series. The only explanation was: We have no plans for that character at this time. "

A week before the head of content of Hulu, Craig erwichI was optimistic with 'M.O.D.O.K', saying that "I've seen quite a few episodes I'm really excited about", also affecting, during an event of the Television Critics Association about another Marvel-Hulu series that hasn't been canceled, 'Helstrom': "I have been excited about the first four episodes and it is definitely a different corner of the Marvel Universe in terms of its horror. It's a really unique version of a horror series with a unique family situation.".