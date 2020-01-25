 Marvel cancels Howard the Duck and Tigra & Dazzler animated series

Share it:

Finally there is the movement that many expected to occur sooner rather than later, and that is that Marvel Studios has begun to scissor those animation projects that were preparing for Hulu as part of the previous structure that was for Marvel Television, with Jeph Loeb to the head. Shortly before Kevin Feige was placed as supervisor of the Marvel Television division, plans to make four animated series that would end up having his crossover in the project called “The Offenders” were announced.

Now, the writer, director and executive producer Kevin Smith, and who was in charge of the series dedicated to Howard the Duck / Howard the Pto, reveals that he was notified on January 22 that his project had been canceled / filed, and It would not continue its development.

I received a text message from Dave Willis and he told me he had just received the news that there will be no shows by Howard the Duck. The only explanation was: ‘We have no plans for this character at this time’.

The thing goes a step further and is that THR not only confirms the cancellation of the Howard series, and they announce that the series dedicated to Tigra & Dazzler has also been canceled, and will not occur. This does not surprise us completely since last December Marvel fired all the editorial staff of Tigra & Dazzler (including his showrunner) for not liking the approach applied, but it is true that it was commented that they were going to look for a new creative team . That has changed now.

Therefore, of the total of four series, only the series dedicated to M.O.D.O.K. already Hit monkey, of which they say yes they go ahead. The official distribution and plans to release it this year were announced the other day, and there is not much detail at the moment of the second. Yes it seems that the plans to make the crossover are also canceled “The Offenders”.

As additional news, in the THR article it is revealed that Jeph Loeb is still involved in Marvel Television as they would still go with those transmission plans to prepare for his departure.

