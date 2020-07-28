Marvel: Black Cat gets a gorgeous anime-style statue

Share it:

Probably regarded as one of the least relevant characters in the entire universe Marvel Comics Felicia Hardy, aka Black Cat, still managed to win over many fans in her many appearances, often alongside the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, and to celebrate her Kotobukiya announced a beautiful collectible statue.

The representation in question belongs to the Bishoujo product line, therefore it differs from the designs of Felicia Hardy appeared on some Marvel newspapers, for give it a touch closer to Japanese animation, in addition to a particular pose.

The figure is characterized by the presence of jewelry, some of which are kept by the same Black Cat, while gigantic gems were used for the base. Below is the official description of the statue "The thief who managed to steal Spider-Man's heart, Black Cat, returns to the Bishoujo series for the first time in 9 years! Black Cat has been reborn in a new stylized illustration by the famous Shunya Yamashita, and was created with a particular minutia in detail by the sculptor Ke. Black Cat returns with his splendid pearl-colored hair, and wearing his magnificent suit, on a base dotted with precious jewels. "

Despite the release date is scheduled for January 2021, it is already possible to buy the statue by pre-order, at a price of about 120 US dollars. You can find the image of the figures at the bottom. Recall that the Marvel Dark Ages event will soon arrive, and that Spider-Man has obtained an exclusive Funko Pop.