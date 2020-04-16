Marvel assures that What if? keep going and it won't be delayed

Share it:

The animation series What If …? Marvel currently has all the ballots to be one of the few desasaplanded for Disney + that will not suffer any type of delay due to the pandemic. At least as stated by Stephan Franck, animation leader in this project.

"I usually separate my day between my house and the Disney offices to control everything, but now I'm doing everything remotely. From what I have been hearing, the series has been kept in production with everyone working safely from home. Congratulations to the studio for switching to remote work so quickly"

As a filming is not necessary, there is no need to worry about delays that can affect many of the projects that had been announced for the Disney platform, such as Loki, Falcon and the Winter Soldier or WandaVision, to name the ones that are most close to see the light.

Franck declined to go into detail about what they are up to. "I can't say much about the series or the S.H.I.E.L.D. they will come and take me. What I can say is that the level of talent and passion of the team is out of the question and that I am really excited"

What we are going to see in What If …? it is a succession of crazy enough alternate stories with all kinds of role change for heroes like Iron Man, Captain America and many others. We have already been able to take a look at some moving scenes and of course the animation work seems outstanding. Hopefully we'll have the series in time for its release in 2021.

