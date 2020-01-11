Entertainment

Marvel announces the new series of New Warriors!

January 11, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Marvel Comics has announced a new series of New Warriors yesterday. The series, which will be released in the United States in the spring, will see Daniel Kibblesmith take care of writing, while the drawings include Luciano Vecchio.

The hard and pure fans of the House of ideas they will certainly remember that the New Warriors were the fuse that blew up the first Civil War which divided the superhero community of Marvel Comics. On that occasion, the New Warriors attacked a group of shabby villains to raise the share of a sort of reality show in which they participated. Things rushed quickly, in fact one of the villains blew himself up, causing many innocent victims, including children from a nearby school. The group then returned to several incarnations, managing to partially rehabilitate the good name of the team. The series will consist of 5 numbers, which will begin after the event Outlawed, a One Shot where young Marvel Comics heroes will be banned. The new formation of the New Warriors will see in its ranks: Firestar, Speedball (for many times the leader of the formation), Namorita (cousin of Namor), Rage and Silhouette. In addition to the New Warriors, a new series of Power Packs has also been announced which will always start in April.

READ:  ‘Parasites’, by Bon Joon Ho, will have a black and white version

We leave you then with the variants of Zerocalcare and Sponge by Absolute Carnage, the event dedicated to the evil symbiote Carnage that will unleash its fury from next January 16 in the series of the Panini Comics.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.