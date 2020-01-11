Marvel announces the new series of New Warriors!

Share it:

Marvel Comics has announced a new series of New Warriors yesterday. The series, which will be released in the United States in the spring, will see Daniel Kibblesmith take care of writing, while the drawings include Luciano Vecchio.

The hard and pure fans of the House of ideas they will certainly remember that the New Warriors were the fuse that blew up the first Civil War which divided the superhero community of Marvel Comics. On that occasion, the New Warriors attacked a group of shabby villains to raise the share of a sort of reality show in which they participated. Things rushed quickly, in fact one of the villains blew himself up, causing many innocent victims, including children from a nearby school. The group then returned to several incarnations, managing to partially rehabilitate the good name of the team. The series will consist of 5 numbers, which will begin after the event Outlawed, a One Shot where young Marvel Comics heroes will be banned. The new formation of the New Warriors will see in its ranks: Firestar, Speedball (for many times the leader of the formation), Namorita (cousin of Namor), Rage and Silhouette. In addition to the New Warriors, a new series of Power Packs has also been announced which will always start in April.

