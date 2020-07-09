Marvel announces the cancellation of Empyre: Invasion of Wakanda

Share it:

The pandemic resulting from the Coronavirus has had devastating effects on the cartoon industry, forcing most of the publishing houses even to cancel some previously announced works. It is the case of the Marvel, who announced on Twitter the cancellation of the spin-off Empyre: Invasion of Wakanda.

To inform readers of this unexpected development was Jim Zub, through the following statements:

"I thought Invasion of Wakanda would be our swan song. So I designed a finalel to answer the big question I asked at the beginning of the series: how can T'Challa balance the many responsibilities that have poured on him all at once? How can the answer be for everyone? Representative of the Earth in the Congress of Worlds, King of Wakanda, president of the Avengers, chief of the agents of Wakanda, has to endure all this while trying to live his life. The answer is simple but also crucial, he cannot do it alone. He needs his trusted friends and the closeness of his family to live this life.

And this is a truth that affects us all. I would not be where I am today without the people closest to me and those who love me. Keep your loved ones close and always tell them how much they mean to you. "

Moreover, Jim Zub has announced the end of the Agents of Wakanda series, which will come to an end with number eight.

