Marvel announces the cancellation of Empyre: Invasion of Wakanda

July 9, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The pandemic resulting from the Coronavirus has had devastating effects on the cartoon industry, forcing most of the publishing houses even to cancel some previously announced works. It is the case of the Marvel, who announced on Twitter the cancellation of the spin-off Empyre: Invasion of Wakanda.

To inform readers of this unexpected development was Jim Zub, through the following statements:

"I thought Invasion of Wakanda would be our swan song. So I designed a finalel to answer the big question I asked at the beginning of the series: how can T'Challa balance the many responsibilities that have poured on him all at once? How can the answer be for everyone? Representative of the Earth in the Congress of Worlds, King of Wakanda, president of the Avengers, chief of the agents of Wakanda, has to endure all this while trying to live his life. The answer is simple but also crucial, he cannot do it alone. He needs his trusted friends and the closeness of his family to live this life.

And this is a truth that affects us all. I would not be where I am today without the people closest to me and those who love me. Keep your loved ones close and always tell them how much they mean to you. "

Moreover, Jim Zub has announced the end of the Agents of Wakanda series, which will come to an end with number eight.

Marvel branches out this year's Comic-con appointments. Marvel Comics buys the rights to the Alien and Predator franchises.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

