Marvel announces a new series on Power Packs: the first boards are available

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The artistic team of the Marvel Comics, composed by the screenwriter Ryan North and the artist Nico Leon, is preparing to revive the group of Power Packs through the publication of a new series.

Katie, Julie, Jack and Alex Power characters will return to within a five-issue miniseries. The first will feature a cover relating to the Absolute Carnage event – curated by the talented Ryan Stegman – along with two other Variants, one focused on Leon and the other on Eduard Petrovich.

The announcement was accompanied by a brief preview of the series, with the release of a synopsis and some black and white plates visible at the bottom of the article:

"Power Packs are back! Katie, Julie, Jack and Alex Power have been superheroes since they learned to tie their shoes. Years have passed since they fought side by side as a family, but a special occasion – and an old man. grudge – he's about to get the gang back together. There's only one little hitch: a new law that limits underage superheroes! But surely, if the fate of all New York City is at stake, an exception will be made for the use of powers Cross your fingers as the Power brothers fight for their right to save the world!

The first issue of Power Packs will hit the market in April.

In Italy, Absolute Carnage will debut on January 16th, with ZeroCalcare and Sponge Variant Covers. Analyzing a rather eloquent clue, the arrival of a new series on Moon Knight seems certain.