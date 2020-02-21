Marvel announces a new group of superheroes: The Union

Share it:

There Marvel Comics presented a new group of superheroes ahead of the Empyre event series, known as "The Union". La Casa delle Idee has released a press release introducing the members of this unedited team:

Snakes, a hero from Northern Ireland, Kelpie from Scotland, The Choir from Wales and lastly Britannia. The series will hit the market in May: Paul Grist will take care of the script, while Andrea di Vito will take care of the artistic sector.

Marvel has released a brief description of the title, which we leave below:

"The brand new Marvel super team is here! Meet" The Union ", a team of heroes from all over the UK, in an exciting new series by writer Paul Grist (Judge Dredd, Jack Staff) and artist Andrea Di Vito (Annihilation). Just in time, Union Jack has joined together with a series of spectacular new heroes to face the galactic threat arriving in the 2020 Marvel event, Empyre, but this is only the beginning of the epic adventures of this team. "

Also the writer of the series, Paul Grist, expressed all his enthusiasm for the project:

"40 years ago, Roger Stern and John Byrne introduced a new Union Jack to the pages of Captain America! This is the comic that I've been waiting for for 40 years!

Did you know that the new Spider Woman series will debut on March 18th? Returning to Empyre, in view of the event series Captain Marvel will brandish a new deadly weapon.