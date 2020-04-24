Marvel and DC: all the times the heroes have had a kick in the lower parts

Marvel and DC comics, the great dichotomy of American superhero vein cartoon. If the DC comics have in fact laid the foundations of the genre, the Marvel comics have contributed to the diffusion of the medium with protagonists as diverse as they are eccentric. But what do these heroes with a completely antipodal background have in common?
The name Jackass Does it sound familiar to anyone? He probably might not say anything to the younger ones. The MTV program aired from 2000 to 2002 (2001-2003 in Italy) was one of the craziest programs ever conceived by the human mind. Steve-O and his gang used to play tricks that were both hilarious and painful. Favorite victim of their games was the innermost area of the groin, the part under the belt to be clear. In short, you understood correctly, their main activity was that of risk permanent infertility. At this point most will be wondering what the Jackass have to do with American comics; more than you think in reality.
Many twitter users have recently come to a conclusion. In recent years the sadism of the DC and Marvel designers has become predominant and many heroes or villains have been victims of the most forbidden blow of all, the kick or knee on the family jewels. Few have been spared. There have been illustrious victims like Superior Spider-Man, Scarlet Spider, Deadpool, Black Panther and Batman. Among those responsible for the gesture we find prominent characters such as Wonder Woman, Betty Banner and Emma Frost. At the bottom you will find a rundown of the best moments in our opinion.
If it is true that we were expecting it from some comics, in fact the recent teasing of Marvel to DC comics in the new issue of Deadpool is astonishing to see how DC has not spared itself on the subject. What do you think of this painful discovery, had you already noticed in some issue of this recurring trend?
We remind you that Panini recently purchased DC comics rights for publication in Italy.
4. Iris West hace periodismo de investigación en los pendientes reales de uno de los mybros de la banda del Capitán Frío en el número 72 de The Flash (2016). pic.twitter.com/vKZjWifOkA
– Kaiser Würzig von Layo (@superlayo_) April 4, 2020
6. Boom Boom y el Hombre Máquina plantean sus discrepancias con respecto al monopoly estatal de la violencia en Nextwave 4 (2006). pic.twitter.com/wf2slcal9Z
– Kaiser Würzig von Layo (@superlayo_) April 4, 2020
7. Betty Banner, favoreciendo el desarrollo de la industry de la ópera en Jotunheim desde Incredible Hulk 423 (1994). pic.twitter.com/lnVsSSeG4U
– Kaiser Würzig von Layo (@superlayo_) April 4, 2020
11. Emma Frost golpea en los inmencionables a un simulacro de luz sólida de Mister Siniestro en Uncanny X-Men 9 (2012). pic.twitter.com/5kdTKs5yTo
– Kaiser Würzig von Layo (@superlayo_) April 5, 2020
12. The Gata Negra comprueba empíricamente si Mysterio es o no una ilusión en Symbiote Spider-Man 3 (2019). pic.twitter.com/lYUwb85KjZ
– Kaiser Würzig von Layo (@superlayo_) April 5, 2020
15. Spiderman golpeado por un balón no de fútbol en directo por streaming, in Superior Spider-Man 6 (2013). pic.twitter.com/7ylonyBgi4
– Kaiser Würzig von Layo (@superlayo_) April 5, 2020
16. Los niños no son el futuro en Ben Reilly: Scarlet Spider 20 pic.twitter.com/0D2AM95CwK
– Kaiser Würzig von Layo (@superlayo_) April 5, 2020
20. Pantera Negra understandably reacts to a spoiler, también en Deadpool 15 (2016). pic.twitter.com/RSW6KoMBI4
– Kaiser Würzig von Layo (@superlayo_) April 6, 2020
25. Batman desearía haber usado coquilla in The Batman Who Laughs 7 (2019). pic.twitter.com/8n8kjlsAkA
– Kaiser Würzig von Layo (@superlayo_) April 8, 2020
