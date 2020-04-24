Marvel and DC: all the times the heroes have had a kick in the lower parts

Share it:

Marvel and DC comics, the great dichotomy of American superhero vein cartoon. If the DC comics have in fact laid the foundations of the genre, the Marvel comics have contributed to the diffusion of the medium with protagonists as diverse as they are eccentric. But what do these heroes with a completely antipodal background have in common?

The name Jackass Does it sound familiar to anyone? He probably might not say anything to the younger ones. The MTV program aired from 2000 to 2002 (2001-2003 in Italy) was one of the craziest programs ever conceived by the human mind. Steve-O and his gang used to play tricks that were both hilarious and painful. Favorite victim of their games was the innermost area of ​​the groin, the part under the belt to be clear. In short, you understood correctly, their main activity was that of risk permanent infertility. At this point most will be wondering what the Jackass have to do with American comics; more than you think in reality.

Many twitter users have recently come to a conclusion. In recent years the sadism of the DC and Marvel designers has become predominant and many heroes or villains have been victims of the most forbidden blow of all, the kick or knee on the family jewels. Few have been spared. There have been illustrious victims like Superior Spider-Man, Scarlet Spider, Deadpool, Black Panther and Batman. Among those responsible for the gesture we find prominent characters such as Wonder Woman, Betty Banner and Emma Frost. At the bottom you will find a rundown of the best moments in our opinion.

If it is true that we were expecting it from some comics, in fact the recent teasing of Marvel to DC comics in the new issue of Deadpool is astonishing to see how DC has not spared itself on the subject. What do you think of this painful discovery, had you already noticed in some issue of this recurring trend?

We remind you that Panini recently purchased DC comics rights for publication in Italy.