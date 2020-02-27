Marvel almost says goodbye to Kevin Feige for his Women Starring

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In 2007, Kevin Feige became CEO of Marvel studios. In 2008 it was released ‘Hombre de Hierro’(Jon Favreau, 2008) and, a decade and twenty titles later,‘Avengers: Endgame’(Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, 2019) became the highest grossing film in history.

In Marvel they know that Feige is the pillar that has differentiated them from the competition and, although from time to time they give us some occasional disgust (there really was no way to save the Ant-man from Edgar Wright?), their ability to understand the market, respect the spirit of the characters and similarly satisfy comic book readers and neophytes, has made this paradigm shift called Marvel Cinematic Universe. But history was not always like that.

"When we made the first Avengers, Kevin Feige told me: 'Listen, I might not be here tomorrow. Ike doesn't think anyone is going to watch a superhero movie starring a woman. So, if I'm still here tomorrow, you'll know I won that battle”, Said the actor Mark Ruffalo in an interview with The Independent.

Much was already known about those internal battles, but that one of the franchise interpreters talk about the subject in such an open way is still news. It is also true that it is Ruffalo, probably the most committed Marvel protagonist with Dave Baptist.

The Ike the speaker is none other than Isaac Perlmutter, president and former CEO Marvel Entertainment, a Pleistocene character that Feige had to get out of the way based on talks with Bob Iger (Disney) to get a woman to star in Marvel hero movies.

"He changed the entire Marvel universe”, Notes Ruffalo on Feige. "Now we have a gay superhero on the way, we have black superheroes, we have superhero women … No other studio is so inclusive at this level"

In practice, this has resulted in the production of ‘Captain Marvel’(Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck, 2019), the imminent‘Black Widow’(Cate Shortland, 2020) and we expect a more varied calendar for Phases 4 and 5 of the UCM.

Marvel studios

Feige, in addition to maintaining his position as president of Marvel studios, he became the creative director of the entire company last October, that is, the man through whom the great decisions of his publications on paper, film and television have to pass. These awards, by way of responsibility and creative freedom (and salary), make the road even easier if you really want to change things. If not, you will have to deal with ‘Wonder Woman 1984’(Patty Jenkins, 2020).