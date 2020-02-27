Entertainment

Marvel almost says goodbye to Kevin Feige for his Women Starring

February 26, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
3 Min Read
Share it:

In 2007, Kevin Feige became CEO of Marvel studios. In 2008 it was released ‘Hombre de Hierro’(Jon Favreau, 2008) and, a decade and twenty titles later,‘Avengers: Endgame’(Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, 2019) became the highest grossing film in history.

In Marvel they know that Feige is the pillar that has differentiated them from the competition and, although from time to time they give us some occasional disgust (there really was no way to save the Ant-man from Edgar Wright?), their ability to understand the market, respect the spirit of the characters and similarly satisfy comic book readers and neophytes, has made this paradigm shift called Marvel Cinematic Universe. But history was not always like that.

"When we made the first Avengers, Kevin Feige told me: 'Listen, I might not be here tomorrow. Ike doesn't think anyone is going to watch a superhero movie starring a woman. So, if I'm still here tomorrow, you'll know I won that battle”, Said the actor Mark Ruffalo in an interview with The Independent.

Much was already known about those internal battles, but that one of the franchise interpreters talk about the subject in such an open way is still news. It is also true that it is Ruffalo, probably the most committed Marvel protagonist with Dave Baptist.

The Ike the speaker is none other than Isaac Perlmutter, president and former CEO Marvel Entertainment, a Pleistocene character that Feige had to get out of the way based on talks with Bob Iger (Disney) to get a woman to star in Marvel hero movies.

"He changed the entire Marvel universe”, Notes Ruffalo on Feige. "Now we have a gay superhero on the way, we have black superheroes, we have superhero women … No other studio is so inclusive at this level"

READ:           First trailer for 'Hunters': Al Pacino hunting Nazis in the Jordan Peele series for Amazon

In practice, this has resulted in the production of ‘Captain Marvel’(Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck, 2019), the imminent‘Black Widow’(Cate Shortland, 2020) and we expect a more varied calendar for Phases 4 and 5 of the UCM.

Captain Marvel

Marvel studios

Feige, in addition to maintaining his position as president of Marvel studios, he became the creative director of the entire company last October, that is, the man through whom the great decisions of his publications on paper, film and television have to pass. These awards, by way of responsibility and creative freedom (and salary), make the road even easier if you really want to change things. If not, you will have to deal with ‘Wonder Woman 1984’(Patty Jenkins, 2020).

The best gifts for Avengers and Marvel fans

Spider-Man sweatshirt

Shirt

Shirt

elcorteingles.es

€ 9.19

Endgame Thanos mask

Endgame Thanos mask

elcorteingles.es

€ 6.00

Captain Marvel - 3D (Blu-ray)

Captain Marvel – 3D (Blu-ray)

Replica Captain America Shield

Replica Captain America Shield

Marvel Studios Pack

Iron-Man Electronic Helmet

Iron-Man Electronic Helmet

Tor Hammer 3D Lamp

Tor Hammer 3D Lamp

Marvel
amazon.es

€ 35.00

Shirt

Shirt

Marvel
amazon.es

€ 15.19

Ceramic mug

Ceramic mug

Marvel
amazon.es

€ 12.40

1000 pcs puzzle

1000 pcs puzzle

Clementoni
amazon.es

€ 11.46

Spider-man

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.