 Marvel Action. Spiderman, no. 1: A new beginning

Looking to attract a new reading public, Marvel let IDW publish stories for the youngest and the whole family with its most iconic characters -and that here is published by Panini Comics-, which would end up creating the Marvel Action line, starring so far by Spider-man (and his friends Miles and Gwen), the Avengers, Captain Marvel and Black Panther, plus the line " Classics ”featuring Captain America, Hulk and Spider-Man Two In One. This time, orWe bring you the review of the first Marvel Action issue of Spiderman in which Peter Parker will have to face great challenges while discovering that there are other Spideys in New York City.

The story of this tome would begin (can contain SPOILERS. Avoid reading this part if you haven't read it) with Spiderman getting rid of a giant rat at night and arriving late in the morning for Daily Bugle practices. Once there, Joe Robertson challenged whoever got the best interview would get to interview Tony Stark. Due to their proximity to the desk, Miles Morales and Peter Parker decide to work together and soon Gwen joins them until the giant rats attack the city. As Spiderman, Peter would defeat the rats and watch as Gwen endangers herself for getting a news story while Miles appears to have arachnid powers, making him suppose upon seeing a spider that he may be just like him. At night, Miles tries to act heroically, but the attempt ends in failure. After returning a key to Dr. Connors, Peter attempts to connect with Miles to reveal his identity, although he ends up falling silent. Later Spiderman and Miles would decide to work together to fight mutated raccoons together and they would both reveal their identity. After that, they would prepare a little for their interview, investigate and discover that they have lizard DNA, but the base destroyed itself. Luckily, Peter put a tracker on a mutated rat. The next morning, Gwen is furious at being left out of the news and forcing them to create a group chat, in which Peter and Miles accidentally post the location of the base. At night, Spiderman and Miles arrive at the laboratory and Gwen arrives at the laboratory as Spiderwoman. There, the three fight with a Dr. Connors who transforms into the Lizard and with a mutated pigeon until the villain is overcome and runs away. Thanks to Gwen's mind, they get a helping hand to reverse the state of the animals, and the three would agree to work together for the news and capture the Lizard.

In general, we are a very funny and entertaining children's-youth comic for the whole family with an easy and simple plot to follow for the youngest. In addition, another of the positive points that greatly enlivens reading for the little ones is the vocabulary used, less convoluted and closer to what they can use with words like "Cool", "Spoiler", and others. Now, going into other kinds of details without going into gutting of the plot, I really liked how little by little the comic reinforces the values ​​of cooperation, the homogeneity of the group, and that some replace the failures of others -although from time to time there may be a quarrel as usually happens among adolescents-. Now, as for the confrontations, it is still early to judge as the first three numbers are the ones collected here, which are based more on presenting the characters and having a first contact with a villain, but they look quite well considering the line we are reading. By last, I would like to highlight from this volume the natural and youthful dynamics of the characters, as well as the storytelling of the screenwriter that, if you dive deep enough into the story, it gives the impression that you are watching a chapter of a new Spiderman series, but in bullets, and that's called narrative dynamism, which is very difficult to achieve, both in products for adults, youth or those intended for the whole family -as is the case of this Marvel Action-, which is reinforced a lot with the work of Fico Ossio.

As for the characters, Spiderman has already been a superhero for a while and tries to do his best, although it still costs him a lot that their two lives can go at the same rate. Now, with the appearance of new Spideys -as they want to call themselves-, Peter seems to gain more confidence by not seeing himself as the only superhero with these superpowers and being able to entrust his identity to his spidey friends. On the other hand, Miles Morales is more shy and unemployed than Peter And while he doesn't fully master his new skills, he doesn't hesitate to be a superhero when no one sees him. On the other side of the scale we have the intrepid Gwen Stacy, who he is not afraid to launch himself into danger and use his intelligence to turn the situation in his favor with great ease. In fact, thanks to her, the Spideys group can find difficult solutions that would normally be achieved by an adult. In addition, -although with the boys there is an initial clash-, between her and Miles we can find some comic moment as at the end of the comic regarding the origin of the power of both. By last, Dr. Curt Connors is presented at first as the one who takes Peter's laboratory key and as a responsible adult role, but soon the clues begin to lead to him and he becomes the first enemy of the Spideys trio..

On rhythmDelila S. Dawson opts for accelerated times so that the action of the story does not feel slow at any time, but it does it in such a way that it suits young storytelling very well.

About The edition, we find a large hardcover volume (specifically 20.5 x 28.5) that is excellent so that the little ones do not have to strain their eyes to read the bullets. Also, it has a pretty good binding and paper quality. As extras, we can find a series of alternative covers at the end of the volume.

On an artistic level, Fico Ossio performs a really precious, highly remarkable and very striking work obviously adapted to the family line, but without leaving young people and adults to be amazed for more than one bullet or page in which Spiderman, Miles or Gwen look like superheroes or, why not, the fearsome Lizard tries to intimidate them. Without a doubt, his beautiful and differentiated style has been a perfect choice to bring Spiderman, Miles and Gwen to the Marvel Action line.

In short, I consider that eWe are facing a fantastic comic for all ages of Spiderman, Miles and Spider-Gwen that will delight many for its outstanding style, rhythm, and for all to promote the essence of Spiderman, this time for three and forming a collaborative group in which, together they can with everything.

You can purchase "Marvel Action. Spiderman, no. 1: A new beginning ” here.