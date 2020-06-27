Marvel: A judge rejects JC Lee's lawsuit against Stan Lee's Pow!

Share it:

While the stories of the Marvel characters are on the rise, the judge who dealt with the case between JC Lee and Pow! issued his decision regarding the intellectual rights of works born from Stan Lee's mind.

The daughter of the famous comic book author had in fact decided to sue her former company, Pow! Entertainment, claiming to be the only one rights holder for the characters created by the father. According to what Californian judge Otis Wright II says, however, the evidence presented is not sufficient to file a lawsuit, going to fine JC Lee and his representative for the figure of one million dollars. Here is the judge's comment: "Stan Lee, a true superhero, managed to inspire everyday heroes. The Court urges the two sides to treat their heritage with respect and to stop continuing to quarrel over these matters".

A spokesman for JC Lee replied ComicBook.com questions, stating that his client is extremely disappointed with the judge's decision, given his commitment to defend Stan Lee's legacy from his former business partners.

