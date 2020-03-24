Marvel: A fan imagines William Hurt's debut at UCM as Red Hulk

Share it:

First of all, it must be made clear that there is no record, at least for the moment, that the Red Hulk will appear soon in the UCM. However, it is evident that Thaddeus Ross (William Hurt) is still an active part of it, so it is not at all disposable either.

The good thing is that, while we wait for doubts (to see what happens with Black Widow), a fan has been in charge of recreating that version of the character. What would it be like if you finally make it to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? You can see it below.

As you can see, it is an art created by a fan (grtdred on Instagram, via Comicbook), and which shows Ross chewing on a cigarette that is going out. Also, the desasapland of the title is very cool (and not only for aesthetics). In short, a version with a mustache that has a truly realistic and different look.

On the other hand, it should be remembered that Red Hulk was about to be introduced in Avengers: Endgame. However, it was finally decided to give a cameo to Hurt, who was present at Tony Stark's funeral. This is what the screenwriter Christopher Markus said about it: "If there is a future for William Hurt as a superhero, he can become the Red Hulk.".

Speaking of the UCM, it remains to be seen what happens to all the productions of Phase 4. At the moment, Black Widow has already delayed its release. And obviously, the current situation with the coronavirus has forced all productions in the film industry to stop. Of course, we will inform you of any news in this regard.