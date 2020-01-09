Martín Vaca, of Mexicans, is arrested in Jalisco

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The famous television host Martín Vaca, head of the Mexican program, He was arrested in Tlajomulco, Morelos, Since it was transported in a van with theft report, it is reported in different news portals.

Martín Vaca was arrested exactly on Estrella Avenue in the Puestas del Sol neighborhood, in the municipality of Tlajomulco, and was referred to the police separators. The vehicle he was in is his property.

Apparently everything was a confusion, since it is also reported that Martin himself was the one who suffered the robbery of the van a few weeks ago, and raised the complaint, then recovered it, but ignored the completion of the paperwork.

The famous Mexican reality driver did not report the finding to the authorities and the robbery report remained until his arrest.

Mexicánico is a reality television show by Discovery in Spanish that focuses on a workshop in Guadalajara, Mexico, dedicated to car modification and managed by Martín Vaca.

Martin's job in this reality is to convert traditional vehicles into collector's rolling parts and for this he has around 60 people who help him.

A few years ago, Vaca broke a Guinness Record by transforming a Boeing 727 aircraft into a limousine that managed to travel the streets.

Vaca's work is top notch and is considered a true work of art, they have even made reports that have gone around the world.









In the news portal Today it is reported that celebrities such as Lupillo Rivera have requested the services of Vaca, in addition, their works have reached other countries such as Holland, Spain and France.